ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Niguel, CA

Coastal Fire prompts evacuations, several homes ablaze in Southern California

By Melissa Gaffney, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztYIt_0fbX2Xo200
Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

NEW YORK — Several homes were destroyed in Southern California Wednesday night as the Coastal Fire continued to spread.

At least 20 homes were burned down in Laguna Niguel and the fire had reached approximately 200 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, which said it had "60 different types of resources battling the flames."

Evacuation orders have been issued for Coronado Pointe Drive, Vista Court and Via Las Rosa in the Pacific Island area, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. Voluntary evacuations are in place for Laguna Beach residents in the Balboa Nyes, or Portafina, neighborhood.

OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy said late Wednesday there are no reports of civilian or firefighter casualties. The crews fighting the blaze are starting to get a better handle on the fire and "great progress" is expected into the night and coming days, Fennessy said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is underway, according to the fire chief.

Fennessy said the fire started quickly and moved upslope over steep terrain, proving a challenge for hand crews to access. With fuels beds throughout the West being so dry, blazes like the Coastal Fire will "be more commonplace," he said, adding that when winds couple with dry fuel, "fire is going to run on us."

Strong winds were blowing embers into the attics of homes making it hard for firefighters to extinguish the blazes, as fires were jumping from house to house within the neighborhood, which is full of multimillion-dollar homes.

Laguna Niguel is south of Laguna Beach and about 25 miles down the coast from Huntington Beach.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

New Mexico governor seeks more US aid for wildfire response

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico's governor is asking for additional federal assistance to respond to wildfires burning across the state's north, including one that is the second-largest in the state’s history and that officials estimate has destroyed hundreds of homes. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham...
SANTA FE, NM
WDBO

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

MIAMI — (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Police: Las Vegas music festival resumes, no shots fired

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a post on Twitter that performances have continued at the Lovers & Friends Festival after a report of shots fired was unfounded.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
County
Orange County, CA
WDBO

Teenager gunned down near Chicago tourist attraction

CHICAGO — (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park, authorities said. Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.
BUFFALO, NY
WDBO

Supermarket shooter sought Black neighborhood, official says

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black residents, arriving there at least a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance, law enforcement officials said Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ablaze#Pacific Island#The Coastal Fire#Vista Court#Via Las Rosa#Ocfa
WDBO

Parents of supermarket shooting suspect interviewed by feds

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Federal agents interviewed the parents of the teenager accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday. Federal authorities were still working to confirm the authenticity...
BUFFALO, NY
WDBO

Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mother of former fire commissioner devoted to family

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mother of Buffalo’s former commissioner was identified as one of the 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a supermarket Saturday afternoon. Garnell Whitfield confirmed that his 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, died in the mass shooting in western New York, WKBW-TV reported. Buffalo police have not officially listed the names of the victims.
BUFFALO, NY
WDBO

Buddhist chaplains on the rise in US, offering broad appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Wedged into a recliner in the corner of her assisted living apartment in Portland, Skylar Freimann, who has a terminal heart condition and pulmonary illness, anxiously eyed her newly arrived hospital bed on a recent day and worried over how she would maintain independence as she further loses mobility.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDBO

K-9 featured in Netflix's 'Rescued by Ruby' euthanized

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — A Rhode Island dog whose inspiring story of going from shelter dog to lifesaving police K-9 became the subject of a recent Netflix movie has been euthanized. State Police said Sunday K-9 Ruby was put down Friday following a “sudden, acute, and untreatable...
ANIMALS
WDBO

Buffalo supermarket mass shooting: 10 dead, suspect identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least 10 people were killed in Buffalo, New York, following a mass shooting at a supermarket Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The suspected gunman was apprehended at the scene and was later identified as Peyton Gendron, 18, according to WGRZ-TV. Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
WDBO

16-year-old boy fatally shot near Chicago tourist attraction

CHICAGO — (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” in Millennium Park in Chicago on Saturday, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department said the boy was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. near the popular tourist attraction. Police have not yet identified the boy.
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

Teen fatally shot at Chicago’s ‘Bean’ statue in Millenium Park

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old Chicago boy was fatally shot Saturday night near “The Bean” statue in the city’s Millenium Park, authorities said. Seandell Holliday was shot in the chest by the public sculpture that is the centerpiece of the park, located in Chicago’s Loop, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead,
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”. Police said he...
BUFFALO, NY
WDBO

Chicago alt-weekly survives column clash, going nonprofit

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Chicago Reader, the city's famed alt-weekly, is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over a co-owner's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. The publication was on track to be sold to the new nonprofit last...
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy