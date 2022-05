NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Colusa is requesting bids for one (1) or more Contractors that have the ability and expertise to provide the County with the Procurement and Delivery of Potable Water to participants under the County’s Emergency Household Water Procurement and Distribution Plan in various areas throughout the County on an as needed basis, as more specifically detailed in the Scope of Work section of the Request for Bids (RFB). Bids must be received at the County Board Clerk’s Office, 547 Market St., Suite 102 Colusa, California 95932 no later than 2:00 p.m. on May 31, 2022.

