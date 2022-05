On May 4, 2022, Micheal Alan Hartill (Mike), loving husband, father of three and grandfather of five, passed away at the age of 64. Mike was born to David Hartill and Dorcas Belles (nee Lawrence) on March 31, 1958, in Garden Grove, California. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Oregon in 1977 where he later married Janet Lorraine Puncochar They had three children.

