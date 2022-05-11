ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Verne “Bruce” La Fountain Jr.

By BenitoLink Staff
benitolink.com
 3 days ago

Verne "Bruce" La Fountain Jr. passed away...

benitolink.com



benitolink.com

Steven T. Medina

Steven T. Medina passed away at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital on May 11, 2022 in Hollister, California at the age of 59. No services will be arranged at this time.
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Manuela Pasillas Rojas

Manuela Pasillas Rojas was born on December 15, 1931 in Lodi, California and was the daughter of Felicito Pasillas Carillo and María de Jesús Bueno with 7 siblings. She married the love of her life, Jesus Rojas, in Zacatecas, Mexico and they were married for 66 years, until his own passing. Together, they had 6 children, Manuel, Esperanza, Berta, Eloísa, Maria, and Enrique. Manuela, or abuelita as many called her, had a total of 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was loved by so many and was known for always singing her corridos at family gatherings, opening her home to those needing a place to stay, and for instilling the value of family and unconditional love in others. She will be remembered for the enduring love she had for her husband and her family.
LODI, CA
benitolink.com

Local LULAC marks 35th anniversary on Cinco de Mayo

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Nearly 100 guests on May 5 met at The Epicenter in Hollister where the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 2890 celebrated its 35th Anniversary with an event called Community Achievements. The achievements highlighted in the event include LULAC-created...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Gavilan College Theater’s spring production opens May 13

The Gavilan College Theater announced its spring production, an adaptation of “The Imaginary Invalid,” opens May 13 at 8 p.m. Other showtimes include May 14, 20, 21 also at 8 p.m. May 21 also also includes a 2 p.m. performance. “This play highlights the comedic genius of Molière,”...
MORGAN HILL, CA
benitolink.com

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 announces fundraisers

Members of Hollister VFW Post 9242 presented scholarships to 10 SBHS graduates on May 21, 2021. Photo courtesy of Bernie Ramirez. Raffle prize. Photo courtesy of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242. Raffle prize. Photo courtesy of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242. Information provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars...
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Eat, Drink, Savor: Barrel tasting with Cory Waller of Eden Rift Vineyards

The warehouse at Eden Rift Vineyards is a little daunting at first. It’s very cold and the fans helping to control the temperature are noisy. There is wine everywhere, cases of it arranged chronologically and around 200 barrels of it waiting to be blended and bottled. The idea that anyone could master the contents of each barrel seems absurd. But that is master winemaker Cory Waller’s job.
DRINKS
benitolink.com

Cannabis failing to bring expected revenue to San Benito County

Three years after opening, Higher Level of Care pays the city over $500k in fees annually. Photo by John Chadwell. In 2016 hundreds of opponents to bringing cannabis into the county voice their objections to Hollister City Council. Photo by John Chadwell. Maria Mendez is the only full-time Hollister staff...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

San Juan Bautista holds five public meetings to discuss growth

Five public meetings were held in San Juan Bautista to discuss upcoming changes to the city’s defined sphere of influence and to help identify areas outside the current city boundaries as appropriate for future developments or to be preserved as green space. The meetings were sponsored by the city...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister School District seeing a wave of resignations, retirements

A student coming out of the Rancho San Justo Middle School office on May 13, 2022. Photo by Noe Magaña. A substantial number of Hollister School District teachers are retiring or resigning in the wake of overwhelming stress from increased day-to-day responsibilities and problems associated with distance learning. “We...
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Youth Alliance visits Indian Canyon

Youth event at Indian Canyon. Photo courtesy of Youth Alliance. Youth Alliance announced it led a group embracing history of civil liberties at Indian Canyon. It added there was something about the welcoming song that made the participants feel safe and welcomed while they gathered in a circle. “Kanyon’s voice...
KIDS

