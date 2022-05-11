Verne “Bruce” La Fountain Jr.

Manuela Pasillas Rojas was born on December 15, 1931 in Lodi, California and was the daughter of Felicito Pasillas Carillo and María de Jesús Bueno with 7 siblings. She married the love of her life, Jesus Rojas, in Zacatecas, Mexico and they were married for 66 years, until his own passing. Together, they had 6 children, Manuel, Esperanza, Berta, Eloísa, Maria, and Enrique. Manuela, or abuelita as many called her, had a total of 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was loved by so many and was known for always singing her corridos at family gatherings, opening her home to those needing a place to stay, and for instilling the value of family and unconditional love in others. She will be remembered for the enduring love she had for her husband and her family.

