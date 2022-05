The Town of Bethel has funding available to assist income eligible residential property owners for repairs to existing properties. Funds can be used to perform a variety of repairs and upgrades including but not limited to code violations, increased energy efficiency and accessibility improvements and other general rehabilitation and improvements as approved by the Town. First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker says applications will be accepted and processed on a first come first serve basis, pending the availability of funds.

2 DAYS AGO