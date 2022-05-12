Second Harvest Food Distribution

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Town leaders invite the Jonesborough community to join a low country shrimp boil on Thursday, June 30 from 6-8 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Park behind the International Storytelling Center on Main Street. The dinner will feature shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes and crawfish and fruit cobblers for dessert. The Jonesborough Novelty Band […]
Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, more than 100 churches have partnered with Tennessee Fosters Hope by inviting their congregations to serve as foster families, offer support to foster families and provide training about trauma-based care. Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Earlier this month, Secretary of...
Families can drive a little north of Nashville to Portland, TN for the 81st Annual Middle TN Strawberry Festival on Saturday, May 14! This year’s festival theme is “All Aboard the Strawberry Express.”. Kicking off the festival on Friday, May 13 will be the Strawberry Jam Concert &...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The first 100 customers received a swag bag and $100 gift card at a new Bojangles today in Spartanburg. Customers lined up to receive the free gifts Wednesday morning. The new Bojangles, located at 2290 Chesnee Highway, will have its grand opening at 2 p.m., according to a press release from the […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A beloved Knoxville bakery is shutting its doors this year. Rita’s Bakery announced in a Facebook post, that its last day will be May 28. Rita’s has been family-owned and operated since 1993, in these years they have captured the hearts of many Knoxville customers.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Rose Clark came to Crestview Cemetery to put flowers on her mom's grave for Mother's Day, she couldn't get there. "The grass was so high I couldn't get to my mom's grave," she said. Clark had to pay someone to cut down the grass that...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Chesapeake's is a nice, contemporary restaurant that specializes in seafood. It's a great choice for groups of people who have different tastes. They serve everything from shellfish to steak, so even if your party has some picky eaters, you'll be able to find something you all like for dinner. You'll also find quality desserts like cheesecake and brownie-a-la-mode to finish off your meal.
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday. It happened in the area of 600 Ochs Hwy on the side of Lookout Mountain. Chattanooga Fire Department crews and HCEMS responded to a medical call. The responding crews discovered that a female party...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A $25 million grant awarded by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) will help the STRONG Accountable Care Community (AC) launch a new program focused on providing resources to Northeast Tennessee families. The STRONG Families Northeast Tennessee program will aim to help 1,000 low-income families reach financial independence over […]
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The goats are back in town to finish a kudzu-clearing job they began in 2021. A release from city officials announced that nearly 100 goats continue to munch away at the vegetation at Cement Hill to strip the property for future development. The project aims to serve as an environmentally friendly […]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’ve driven on Interstate 840, you’ve probably passed the stunning castle that attracts hundreds of visitors this time of year for the Tennessee Renaissance Festival. This year the big event has a few changes!. “I said someday when I get big, I am...
We were on I-75 heading south through Georgia and we were late. The Friday evening traffic on I-40 West in Knoxville had been atrocious. As a result, to make our goal of visiting Valdosta, we would need to make good time the rest of the way. But once we passed...
Black Mountain in Kentucky is the tallest point in the state. Its summit elevation is 4,145 feet. The mountain peak is located in Harlan County in southeastern Kentucky. The peak is about 500 feet taller than any other mountain in Kentucky. The summit lies above the towns of Lynch, Kentucky and Applachia, Virgina.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — According to the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT), reports of human trafficking in East Tennessee are becoming more prevalent. "There's so much victim-blaming to human trafficking, and these individuals, they need us to advocate for them," explained Rana Zakaria, a community educator with CCAHT.
In a list curated by Forbes of more than 800 American cities, Knoxville has been named among the top 25 best places to retire in 2022. It's Knoxville's first appearance on this annual list, which Forbes released this week.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Leaders from the state, city and county all met with mental health professionals to address the mental health crisis rearing its head across East Tennessee on Monday. During a joint mental health workshop, professionals noted more than 30,000 Knox County residents struggle with mental illness. Most are uninsured substance abuse patients.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An international entertainment company will build their first American theme park near the Tennessee entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park after agreeing to a deal with The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians. The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians Tribal Council approved $75...
Comments / 0