Second Harvest Food Distribution

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Chesapeake's is a nice, contemporary restaurant that specializes in seafood. It's a great choice for groups of people who have different tastes. They serve everything from shellfish to steak, so even if your party has some picky eaters, you'll be able to find something you all like for dinner. You'll also find quality desserts like cheesecake and brownie-a-la-mode to finish off your meal.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO