“It’s so different from your typical soap wedding,” enthuses Camryn Grimes of what The Young and the Restless has in store for Mariah and Tessa’s wedding. “So often, this kind of thing is about creating tension, so people are wondering if someone will try and stop the ceremony or if something will go wrong at the last minute. That’s obviously fun, but it’s not what this wedding is about. This is about celebrating love and life and family.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO