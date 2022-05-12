ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Park Close to Twin Falls Idaho Opening This Weekend

With temps nearing 80 degrees in Twin Falls and the region this weekend, this could be the perfect time to take the family and enjoy a water park. Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian, Idaho opens this weekend. Roaring Springs will be open on weekends beginning May 14 and...

