Saint Cloud, MN

Severe Storms Likely Across Minnesota Today & Tonight

By Pete Hanson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Weather Service is forecasting the likelihood of severe weather across central Minnesota today and tonight. Very large hail to baseball size,...

Related
Over 1 1/2″ of Rain in St. Cloud Wednesday, More Storms Thursday

UNDATED -- Heavy rain moved through the St. Cloud area Wednesday night. The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.61 inches of rain. We've had 3.80 inches of rain for the month of May so far, which is more than 2 1/2 inches above normal for the month so far. We've had 8.87 inches of rain for the spring months of March, April and May so far, which is about 3 1/2 inches above normal.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Strong Storms Possible in MN Wednesday, Thursday

UNDATED -- A few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning as a frontal boundary moves northward from Iowa. Later Wednesday afternoon, a complex of thunderstorms are expected to develop across eastern Nebraska, and move north-northeast toward southwest Minnesota. These storms are expected to intensify as they move into Minnesota. Severe Thunderstorms...
MINNESOTA STATE
More Hail in Central Minnesota on Thursday Morning

UNDATED -- It's been a rough week for car and homeowners as we continue to get pelted with hail. The National Weather Service has issued a number of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Special Weather Statements (for storms just below the threshold of being severe) on Thursday morning for several central Minnesota counties including Stearns and Benton.
SARTELL, MN
Why We Get Tornadoes In Central MN?

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in rural Benton County near Gilman earlier this week. Meteorologist Megan Moulford from the National Weather Service joined me on WJON. She says severe weather in Central Minnesota can occur as early as April and continue through August or early September. Moulford says the southern states like Alabama and Mississippi typically get tornadoes January - March.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Bumpy Weather Afternoon in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- It was a bumpy afternoon for parts of Central Minnesota Monday. The National Weather Service office in Chanhassen issued a pair of tornado warnings after 4:30. Radar-indicated rotation prompted a pair of tornado warnings in Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, and Mille Lacs Counties. The first warning was at 4:42 p.m. The storm was located 7 miles West of Foley moving Northeast.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Governor Set to Fish on Cut Foot Sioux Lake Saturday

The Governor's Fishing Opener has been a tradition in Minnesota since 1948. Governor Tim Walz will be fishing Saturday May 14th on Cut Foot Sioux Lake near Lake Winnie. The Leech Lake/Lake Winnibigoshish area is hosting this year's event. Governor Walz will fish with Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame guide Tom Neustrom on a lake on the Leech Lake Reservation, Cut Foot Sioux Lake. Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr., and Leech Lake fishing guide Rory Haaland will also join the Governor.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sartell Roadways Temporarily Closed Due to Flooding

SARTELL -- Several Sartell roadways has been temporarily closed. Sartell officials say Benton Drive North from Scenic Drive to 8th Street has standing water due to Thursday night's heavy rainfall. The road will remain closed until the water levels have subsided. Friday afternoon Sartell officials said water levels have increased...
SARTELL, MN
Highway 23 North Gap Detour Starts Monday

ROSCOE -- The Highway 23 North Gap project gets underway Monday prompting a detour around the work zone. The North Gap is a 9-mile stretch of highway between Richmond and Paynesville that is being converted into a four-lane divided highway. The project received funding through the Corridors of Commerce program...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
Minnesota’s April Revenue 31 Percent Over Forecast

ST. PAUL -- The net revenue in the month of April for the state of Minnesota was more than 31 percent above the projected forecast. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget says revenues total nearly $4.7 billion in April which is $1.1 billion more than forecast. Net receipts from individual, sales and corporate taxes for the month exceeded the estimates, while other net tax revenues were lower than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
