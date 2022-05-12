ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Water Park Close to Twin Falls Idaho Opening This Weekend

By Brad
 4 days ago
With temps nearing 80 degrees in Twin Falls and the region this weekend, this could be the perfect time to take the family and enjoy a water park. Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian, Idaho opens this weekend. Roaring Springs will be open on weekends beginning May 14 and...

KXLY

Find the ‘Take Me Fishing’ trailer in Idaho to fish for free!

NORTH IDAHO — Want to try your hand at fishing but don’t have a pole or license? Don’t worry, just find the “Take Me Fishing” trailer to fish for free!. That’s right, as long as you catch the traveling “Take Me Fishing” trailer, you can learn to fish with provided equipment, courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game. These events are geared towards new anglers, giving kids a chance to gain some first-hand fishing experience.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

This is Possibly the Most Scenic Drive in Idaho

The drive from Swan Valley to Victor may be the most breathtaking in Idaho. Only in Your State has a story about the scenic drive. I came across this post last weekend. The writer suggests that when you get to Victor, you continue on to Wyoming. It will be a great overnight trip.
VICTOR, ID
utahstories.com

Utah’s Megadrought: Have the abundance of Spring rains made a difference?

Despite the recent recurring rains we have had along the Wasatch Front, in the month of April and early May, Utah is not even close to being in the clear in the midst of our twenty-year megadrought. Examining the snowpack totals in Utah’s various drainage basins we can see the extent of the problem.
UTAH STATE
95.7 KEZJ

This $5 Million Boise Home Could Be The Next “Bachelor” Mansion

Up for a taste of paradise in Boise, Idaho? Let's be honest, it really isn't that hard to find. Truly it depends on what your definition of "paradise" is! For some it might be a row of foodie destinations or brewpubs. For others, it may be miles away from the city amid rivers, foothills, and canyons. For more--it's somewhere in between. The magic of Idaho is that there is a "paradise" for everyone--and word is OUT.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho angler lands largest catch-and-release smallmouth bass on record

AHSAHKA, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho angler caught a 23.5 inch smallmouth bass, breaking the state's record for the largest catch-and-release of the species. The fisherman, Travis Wendt, made his catch in Dworshak Reservoir on May 10th. He beat out Dusty Shepard's 22.75 inch record, set in 2020. Wendt's...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Man Shot in Twin Falls Sunday Morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that injured a man. Police released limited information Sunday following the 2 a.m. shooting on the 1400 block of Filmore Street. TFPD said one man was shot but, did not receive life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Strasser (208) 735-7279. More information to come...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Paving Resumes on Idaho 75 North of Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A paving project is set to ramp up next week in the Wood River Valley that will detour traffic for several weeks. The Idaho Transportation Department announced paving on State Highway 75 north of Hailey will begin again on Monday as part of a resurfacing project that has been done in several phases in and around the town. Officials say it will extend the life of the highway and provide a much better driving experience for travelers. Paving will start at Ohio Gulch Road and head south to Buttercup Road then continue on to the south with a road detour for traffic. The detour will take highway traffic from McKercher Boulevard to Buttercup Road. The detour will start on May 19, and be in place for roughly two weeks.“Ours crews will not work during the Memorial Day weekend to allow for heavier traffic to flow more smoothly through the region,” ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé said in a prepared statement. Once paving is complete crews will begin striping which will include a design change at Ohio Gulch and Starweather Drive. The entire project is expected to wrap up in June.
HAILEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho Isn’t a Good State to be a Police Officer

This past weekend Twin Falls held a law enforcement appreciation lunch to thank all the law enforcement in the area for all that they do. They had hotdogs and hamburgers and it was a great way to say thank you and get to know them. These men and women risk their lives every day so the residents of the Magic Valley can feel safe. They decide to take these risks every day to protect us, but when comparing their job to other states, is Idaho the best place to be a cop in today's world?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Events to get Out of the House Around Twin Falls this May Weekend

It seems like it has been a long time coming, but assuming the weather holds up, this weekend should be one of the prettiest weather-wise Twin Falls has had in 2022. With nice weather, comes with people wanting to get outside, be active, and events taking place in the area. While not all events are outside, nicer weather makes getting out a little easier and more encouraging. For those wanting to get out of the house, here are some events and ideas for this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Popular Ice Cream and Dairy Store Makes it Official: Opening in Twin Falls Soon

It didn't take long but the new owners of where Canyon Rim Creamery was have officially come forward, and the news should be very exciting to those in Twin Falls. Last week, Canyon Rim Creamery closed its doors and it left a few wondering what would fill the spot. The owner of Canyon Rim verified that they had sold and the new owners would be releasing a statement. That statement was released, and we now know what will be filling the opening space.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Cooler Wet Weather Has Eased Idaho Drought

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The mood at the monthly water meeting in Boise remained positive as cooler wet conditions have helped ease Idaho's drought. During the Idaho Water Supply Meeting on Thursday morning, water experts said the impact of drought has been lessened but, will persist through the year. According to David Hoekema, hydrologist for the Idaho Department of Water Resources, there hasn't been enough moisture to end the drought. April and early May weather helped increase the snowpack in the mountains for the most part. The Gem State gained about 1 million acre-feet of water supply thanks to the spring weather. Many mountainous areas that supply water to the valleys did gain some more snow that has remained and not melted off. Daniel Tappa with the United State Department of Agriculture said in his presentation that as of May 1, snowpack improved however, conditions are not ideal, "Even though we've seen improvements in the snow water equivalent for May 1, early May, especially compared to early April, we largely missed the peak snowpack across the entire state." He did note that because temperatures have been cooler the moisture that did fall came down as snow instead of water. In addition, spring runoff was low for April and remains delayed as not much has melted off the mountains, again thanks to the cooler weather. Still, continued drought is expected as the summer months approach. Troy Lindquist with the U.S. National Weather Service noted the summer forecast predictions call for above-normal temperatures and lower precipitation.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

6 Things To Do In The Magic Valley That Are Just Better At Night In The Summer

There is so much to do around the area that we highly recommend. Here are some things that are just better to do around the Magic Valley when it is dark outside. I don't care if you are going to Miracle or hiking to a secluded hot spring in the middle of nowhere, there is something about doing it at night that is just better. It is so much more relaxing when you can sit there, look up at the night sky and appreciate the stars and the world around you.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Shroom Hunters Can Now Forage A Tasty Fungal Favorite

Wild mushroom season is underway in Idaho. One species, in particular, is a fan favorite across the Gem State and might even be growing somewhere on your property. Mushrooms are one of those types of edibles that people either love or hate. My front yard in Twin Falls gets an enormous amount of wild shrooms between April and October, but none I would consider eating. Foraging time has begun for one type of subterranean fungal intruder that many consider the tastiest of all regionally.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Fire Takes Everything from Jerome Firefighter and Family

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The assistant fire chief for the Jerome Rural Fire Department lost his home to a fire earlier this week. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Assistant Fire Chief Larry Robbins and his family after they were left with only the clothes they had on when a fire took their home, camp trailer, and several vehicles just after midnight on May 12. According to the account, fire crews arrived to find the house, trailer and vehicles on fire. The neighbors alerted the Robbins family who were able to get out safely. Three fire agencies responded to help get the fire under control and extinguished. All of the their belongings were a total lost. "Assistant Chief Larry Robbins has dedicated most of his adult life to helping others in their worst moments and in times of need. His family has sacrificed while he has devoted his time to the service of the community with the Jerome Rural Fire Department," said the GoFundMe account. The creators of the account are trying to raise $100,000 for the Robbins family. As of Sunday evening nearly $4,000 was donated. The cause is under investigation.
JEROME, ID
