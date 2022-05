Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Raja. Hey, I’m Raja, a 13-year female torbie from VHS. My fur is luxurious and my coloring is unique. All I know is to roll around, look cute and get pets. That’s fine, though! At my age, I’ve earned it. When I first arrived at VHS, I was so scared…all I could do was tremble in the corner of my enclosure. It didn’t take long, however, for me to start showing off my sweet and silly personality. I don’t care much for other pets and would prefer to be the reigning queen in my new home. Until May 15th, my adoption fee is only $25.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO