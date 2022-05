So they can move ahead with a new kennel installation project, the Muscatine Humane Society needs you to adopt their dogs. According to a Facebook post from the Muscatine Humane Society, adoption rates for dogs are reduced to $75 as they work to make the shift to the new kennels. They're planning for that project to happen in the next couple of weeks and need your help to get their pups adopted so they can move forward with it.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO