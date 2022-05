Maryland Cancer Moonshot: Governor Hogan Celebrates Groundbreaking of Stoler Center for Advanced Medicine in Baltimore. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Roslyn and Leonard Stoler Center for Advanced Medicine, a nine-story patient care tower that will become the new home of the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center in Baltimore City.

