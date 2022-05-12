ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

By Kim David
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident...

kfilradio.com

KFIL Radio

Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in nearby Osseo and was last seen headed toward Brooklyn Park. Moments later, the Brooklyn Park Lease Department was notified that the suspect vehicle had smashed into another vehicle at the intersection of two four-lane roadways near the border of the two cities.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KFIL Radio

ID of Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck Released

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released the name of the Rochester man who was killed Thursday evening in a collision involving his motorcycle and a semi-truck. 49-year-old Bret Christopherson was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on Highway 42 in Eyota. The State Patrol...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Killed After Motorcycle and Semi Crash Near Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was killed and a Rochester woman suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle and semi crashed near Eyota Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports the motorcycle and semi were traveling north on Highway 42 near 19th Street southeast when the vehicles collided just before 6:30 p.m.
EYOTA, MN
KFIL Radio

Remains Found in Swamp Believed to be Missing Mankato Woman

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the search for a missing Mankato woman may be over. The Blue Earth Sheriff's Office this afternoon reported that a body believed to be that of Nayawour "Sunday" Chuol was found around 9 o'clock this morning. The Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made by a citizen in a canoe searching in a swamp north of Highway 14 in the Eagle Lake area.
MANKATO, MN
KFIL Radio

MnDOT Orders Inspections After Excavator Hits I-90 Bridges

The State Patrol says motorists can expect some traffic delays along I-90 in Winona County because of a crash involving a semi-truck. A preliminary report indicates the truck was hauling heavy equipment north on Highway 76 and was passing under I-90 when the excavator being transported by the truck struck the bottoms of both the eastbound and westbound freeway bridges. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, which occurred about 12:20 this afternoon.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Highway Worker Killed in Southern Minnesota Work Zone Incident

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young man from a southern Twin Cities suburb was the victim of a deadly incident in a highway work zone this morning. The State Patrol has not released much information but has indicated the 23-year-old Rosemount man was operating a skid loader while working on a road project in Le Sueur County when he was fatally injured. His name has not been released.
MONTGOMERY, MN
KFIL Radio

National Law Enforcement Day Commemoration in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Flags were lowered to have staff at government facilities throughout Minnesota today in recognition of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. In Rochester, retired Rochester Police Department Sgt. Steve Franks used his bagpipes for a performance of Amazing Grace just before midnight Saturday night to memorialize following law officers. The rendition honored the tradition of the Midnight Piper that began at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC in 1994. The video below is from the 2021 commemoration.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Man Killed by Toppled Grain Bin During Storm in Central Minnesota

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - The severe storms that have pounded sections of Minnesota this week are now blamed for at least two deaths. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed on Thursday when a grain bin apparently collapsed on him. A news release says deputies were dispatched to a rural property just west of the town of Lake Lillian around 7 PM after the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person in the area where a large grain bin had been blown over during a thunderstorm. Around the same time, the National Weather Service received a report of wind gusts exceeding 70 mph in nearby Willmar.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Seriously Hurt In Early Morning Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man suffered serious injuries early Tuesday after crashing his vehicle in rural Olmsted County and it appears a medical issue was involved. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says a witness saw the SUV leave the road and go into a ditch...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Woman Chases People With A Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman accused of chasing three people with a knife is now facing two felony assault charges. The incident happened last October. According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Christiana Tate and one of the three female victims got into an argument “about her on again, off again boyfriend. “ He was with the victim at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Fire Destroys Rural Faribault Garage

The Faribault Fire Department was very busy this morning with a number of calls following lightning strikes. Firefighters were extinguishing some brush that caught fire after a tree was struck in a rural area southeast of town when a call came in not far from there about a garage struck by lightning.
FARIBAULT, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

