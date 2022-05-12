ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, MN

Downed Power Lines Involved In Deadly Crash In SW Minnesota

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Worthington, MN (KROC AM News) - Power lines that fell onto a section of I-90 in southwest Minnesota during a storm Wednesday played a role in a deadly traffic crash. The State Patrol says it happened in the eastbound...

Sasquatch 107.7

Twin Cities Police Chase Ends in Deadly Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities this morning ended with a fatal crash. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers were alerted about 7:20 AM that the driver of a vehicle had fled from police in nearby Osseo and was last seen headed toward Brooklyn Park. Moments later, the Brooklyn Park Lease Department was notified that the suspect vehicle had smashed into another vehicle at the intersection of two four-lane roadways near the border of the two cities.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Tow Truck Operators Injured in Hit & Run Near Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has requested the public's assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run along I-35 in Rice County. The vehicle is a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ with damage on the driver-side door and missing the driver-side mirror. The State Patrol says the driver never stopped after striking two tow truck operators while they were working to remove a vehicle from the center median along northbound I-35 in an area north of Northfield shortly before 2 o'clock this morning.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Killed by Toppled Grain Bin During Storm in Central Minnesota

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - The severe storms that have pounded sections of Minnesota this week are now blamed for at least two deaths. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed on Thursday when a grain bin apparently collapsed on him. A news release says deputies were dispatched to a rural property just west of the town of Lake Lillian around 7 PM after the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person in the area where a large grain bin had been blown over during a thunderstorm. Around the same time, the National Weather Service received a report of wind gusts exceeding 70 mph in nearby Willmar.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
Worthington, MN
Crime & Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

Remains Found in Swamp Believed to be Missing Mankato Woman

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the search for a missing Mankato woman may be over. The Blue Earth Sheriff's Office this afternoon reported that a body believed to be that of Nayawour "Sunday" Chuol was found around 9 o'clock this morning. The Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made by a citizen in a canoe searching in a swamp north of Highway 14 in the Eagle Lake area.
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

National Law Enforcement Day Commemoration in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Flags were lowered to have staff at government facilities throughout Minnesota today in recognition of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. In Rochester, retired Rochester Police Department Sgt. Steve Franks used his bagpipes for a performance of Amazing Grace just before midnight Saturday night to memorialize following law officers. The rendition honored the tradition of the Midnight Piper that began at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC in 1994. The video below is from the 2021 commemoration.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

(UPDATED) Young victims of Western Wisconsin Fire Identified

Barron, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin have identified the victims of an early morning fire. A news release from the Barron County Sheriff's Office says two young children were pulled from a burning home after emergency responders received a 911 call just before 3:30 a.m. reporting that a house in the City of Barron was on fire. The children, identified as 5-year-old Emily Albee and 6-year-old Connor Albee, were transported to the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire Wisconsin where they were pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered in the fire. Their father, 44-year-old Donald Albee, was later found deceased inside the house.
BARRON, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

MnDOT Orders Inspections After Excavator Hits I-90 Bridges

The State Patrol says motorists can expect some traffic delays along I-90 in Winona County because of a crash involving a semi-truck. A preliminary report indicates the truck was hauling heavy equipment north on Highway 76 and was passing under I-90 when the excavator being transported by the truck struck the bottoms of both the eastbound and westbound freeway bridges. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, which occurred about 12:20 this afternoon.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Killed After Motorcycle and Semi Crash Near Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was killed and a Rochester woman suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle and semi crashed near Eyota Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports the motorcycle and semi were traveling north on Highway 42 near 19th Street southeast when the vehicles collided just before 6:30 p.m.
EYOTA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rollover Crash in Minnesota Kills One, Seriously Injures Another

Halstad, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person died and another suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in northwest Minnesota Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a car was traveling south on Highway 75 south of Halstad just before 7:30 p.m. when the driver lost control in the left curve and rolled into the east ditch.
HALSTAD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident happened around 9:30 pm at the intersection of Highways 3 and 19 in downtown Northfield. The State Patrol identified the bicyclist as 44-year-old Mark Ring of Northfield....
NORTHFIELD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Looking for Formula in Minnesota? Here’s 4 Helpful Tips

I can't even imagine the stress that moms are going through right now as they are on the hunt, literally, for infant formula. The shortage is real and families are struggling right now in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and all over the United States to find the formula that they need for their baby. If you are one of the many that need help, the resources and tips below might be the miracle you need right now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Avian Flu Confirmed in Dead Geese Found at Rochester Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Avian Flu has been confirmed in the six geese found dead at Rochester’s Silver Lake Park last month. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources made the confirmation late Thursday. A city spokesperson said the DNR is not likely to do any additional testing and it can be expected that there may be a few additional geese that pass over the coming months.
ROCHESTER, MN
