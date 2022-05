HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds took to the streets of downtown Hendersonville for the "Ban Off Our Bodies" rally Saturday afternoon, May 14. The rally was a local branch of the national movement in the wake of a leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe vs. Wade – a landmark case ensuring access to abortions at the federal level.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO