Northfield, MN

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident...

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Killed After Motorcycle and Semi Crash Near Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was killed and a Rochester woman suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle and semi crashed near Eyota Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports the motorcycle and semi were traveling north on Highway 42 near 19th Street southeast when the vehicles collided just before 6:30 p.m.
EYOTA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

2 Two Men Gunned Down at North Minneapolis Intersection

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a double murder. A news release says officers responded to a report of gunfire near a busy intersection in North Minneapolis around 3:45 PM and found two men had been shot. One of the men was already deceased and the other man died at the scene while emergency responders were attempting lifesaving efforts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Wreck

Benson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in west-central Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 29 at 60th Street south of Benson when it lost control and entered the ditch around 8:15 p.m. The...
BENSON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Remains Found in Swamp Believed to be Missing Mankato Woman

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the search for a missing Mankato woman may be over. The Blue Earth Sheriff's Office this afternoon reported that a body believed to be that of Nayawour "Sunday" Chuol was found around 9 o'clock this morning. The Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made by a citizen in a canoe searching in a swamp north of Highway 14 in the Eagle Lake area.
MANKATO, MN
City
Northfield, MN
Northfield, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Hastings, MN
Northfield, MN
Crime & Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

MnDOT Orders Inspections After Excavator Hits I-90 Bridges

The State Patrol says motorists can expect some traffic delays along I-90 in Winona County because of a crash involving a semi-truck. A preliminary report indicates the truck was hauling heavy equipment north on Highway 76 and was passing under I-90 when the excavator being transported by the truck struck the bottoms of both the eastbound and westbound freeway bridges. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, which occurred about 12:20 this afternoon.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rollover Crash in Minnesota Kills One, Seriously Injures Another

Halstad, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person died and another suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in northwest Minnesota Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a car was traveling south on Highway 75 south of Halstad just before 7:30 p.m. when the driver lost control in the left curve and rolled into the east ditch.
HALSTAD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

National Law Enforcement Day Commemoration in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Flags were lowered to have staff at government facilities throughout Minnesota today in recognition of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. In Rochester, retired Rochester Police Department Sgt. Steve Franks used his bagpipes for a performance of Amazing Grace just before midnight Saturday night to memorialize following law officers. The rendition honored the tradition of the Midnight Piper that began at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC in 1994. The video below is from the 2021 commemoration.
ROCHESTER, MN
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Killed by Toppled Grain Bin During Storm in Central Minnesota

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - The severe storms that have pounded sections of Minnesota this week are now blamed for at least two deaths. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed on Thursday when a grain bin apparently collapsed on him. A news release says deputies were dispatched to a rural property just west of the town of Lake Lillian around 7 PM after the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person in the area where a large grain bin had been blown over during a thunderstorm. Around the same time, the National Weather Service received a report of wind gusts exceeding 70 mph in nearby Willmar.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Seriously Hurt In Early Morning Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man suffered serious injuries early Tuesday after crashing his vehicle in rural Olmsted County and it appears a medical issue was involved. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says a witness saw the SUV leave the road and go into a ditch...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Woman Chases People With A Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman accused of chasing three people with a knife is now facing two felony assault charges. The incident happened last October. According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Christiana Tate and one of the three female victims got into an argument “about her on again, off again boyfriend. “ He was with the victim at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Fire Destroys Rural Faribault Garage

The Faribault Fire Department was very busy this morning with a number of calls following lightning strikes. Firefighters were extinguishing some brush that caught fire after a tree was struck in a rural area southeast of town when a call came in not far from there about a garage struck by lightning.
FARIBAULT, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Jennifer Carnahan Reports Being Threatened In Faribault

(UPDATE 5/11/22 11:40 AM): Faribault police released a follow-up statement Wednesday morning indicating the suspect has been located:. During the late evening hours of May, 10, 2022, Faribault Detectives identified and contacted the involved suspect at his Faribault area home. We are no longer seeking information from the public regarding identification of the suspect or suspect vehicle. The incident remains an active investigation at this time.
FARIBAULT, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Heavy Rain, Large Hail Reported In Parts Of SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Storm cells developed in the Faribault/Owatonna area around 7:00 am Wednesday and slowly began moving east/northeast. They also began growing in size and intensity and were soon covering an area from Faribault to Rochester and north to Cannon Falls and over to the Mississippi River.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

