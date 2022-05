My dog Gloria is my sweet little angel. Before her, I had Sampson, a large, long & lean running machine of a Great Dane. Whether Gloria at 20 pounds or Sampson at 128, they both needed special food for their various allergies and conditions. During Covid, and even now, ordering their specialty foods has been difficult; leaving me to second guess and buy food for them that I'm not always sure is in their best interest. That's why I'm pretty excited about the new franchise that is coming to St. Cloud.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO