California State

Always looking at new ways to embrace California, Obi Kaufmann is telling the story of the Golden State’s coast.

By Agata Popęda
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe four books on California nature Obi Kaufmann has written and drawn so far represent a new kind of genre. It began with the bestselling The California Field Atlas in 2017 – then his focus shifted to the state’s water resources, then Californian forests. Now, he is releasing his biggest book...

The California Coastal Commission rejected Poseidon’s desalination project in Huntington Beach. But it’s far from a death knell for desal.

Christopher Neely here, coming up for air after nearly drowning under California’s water bureaucracy yesterday. The California Coastal Commission, an appointed 11-member board tasked with overseeing development and public access along the state’s 1,100 miles of coastline, took up one of the most high-profile water projects in recent memory: a $1.4 billion desalination plant proposed for Huntington Beach. The plant, proposed by Poseidon Water, would use open ocean intake to draw about 107 million gallons of water per day from the ocean to produce about 50 million gallons of clean drinking water per day.
Many of Monterey County’s hidden kitchens are culinary knockouts.

Fabrice Ronda’s little waffle shop is so well concealed it can cause some unusual situations. One day a neighbor of his found a stranger in the living room of her home, peering around. He was looking to order breakfast. “We’re the underground waffle provider,” Ronda says with a laugh....
Squidfry 05.12.22: Small Town

SMALL TOWN… Squid experiences firsthand the highs and lows of living in a desirable, beautiful place: It feels like everyone wants to live in the Monterey Bay area, and they bring their own ideas with them – sea stars new in town want to open a mollusk buffet, while Squid’s friend Sammy the Snail is opposed.
Visuals 05.12.22

Monterey Museum of Art (559 Pacific St., Monterey) proudly presents Cuban-born, Los Angeles-based artist and thinker Enrique Martínez Celaya, who is coming back to Monterey County to celebrate one of his and the county’s favorite poets – Robinson Jeffers. The exhibit is titled “The Fire of Heaven: Enrique Martínez Celaya and Robinson Jeffers” and opens Thursday, May 12; it will be on display until October 9. The above piece, “The Fatigue That Comes with Too Much Hoping” (2021, oil and wax on canvas), is one of the more than 20 paintings that will be shown, along with one sculpture. Read an interview with the artist – on his fascination with Jeffers, his time in Jeffers’ Tor House in Carmel, and art in general – in the May 19 issue of the Weekly. [AP]
Hot Picks 05.12.22

There are five components that make up a fair. You have to have wild, spinning, twirling carnival rides. Foods on a stick in unimaginable combinations are a must, as well. Livestock should be everywhere, from fluffy rabbits to longhorn cattle. And there needs to be a queen, in this case Miss Salinas Valley Fair Carli Hammond, to manage it all. That’s four. There should be one more. Oh, yeah – people! Something like 40,000 fairgoers attend the Salinas Valley Fair every year, or they did. The event is back in the saddle after a two-year Covid hiatus, and it’s likely those crowds will be back in droves for the rides, the donut burgers, arts and crafts, exhibits, baking contests and even the livestock auction. Think that piece of meat looks good on the hoof? You can buy it. May 12 is the last day to purchase all-day carnival ride wristbands for a discounted price. It’s also kids’ day. May 14 is both seniors’ day and armed forces day. Sunday is the last fun day. [DF]
Civil Grand Jury tells the county to make fixes after faulting early Covid-19 response.

It was March 17, 2020, and Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno stood behind a podium at a press conference to issue his historic order: All residents were to shelter-in-place beginning at midnight that night. The move was necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The unprecedented situation left municipalities like Monterey County scrambling to respond.
Salinas Valley Fair

A crisis of deaths by suicide continues to plague the Monterey County Jail.

Juan Carlos Chavez was trying to get his life in order when on Monday, April 18, he turned himself in for what his family says was an outstanding traffic warrant to the Watsonville Police Department. Chavez had open warrants in Monterey County, and sheriff’s deputies transferred him to the Monterey County Jail in Salinas. Two days later, Chavez was dead.
Multi-talented Jayce Ogren is the final candidate up for the position of Monterey Symphony music director.

Conductor Jayce Ogren is a multi-talented guy. He’s an accomplished musician, composer and athlete – running marathons and competing in the Ironman Lake Placid triathlon. Indeed, it was his athleticism that provided the first spark of interest in conducting when he was a 15-year-old playing French horn in his high school band.
Our endorsements for the June 7 primary are out. Whether or not you agree, please vote.

Sara Rubin here, admiring the crisp ballot that arrived earlier this week in my mailbox. Election Day for the primary is just a few weeks away, June 7. (All registered California voters should have received a vote-by-mail ballot; you can still choose to vote in person, but this is one of those silver linings of the pandemic—keeping a practice that makes it easier for more people to vote. I’m also psyched that vote-by-mail ballots are now also accompanied by “I Voted” stickers.)
Toolbox 05.12.22

The Marina Child Development Center hosts a family resource fair. Learn about services available for things like mental health, homeless services, summer activities and more. The event also includes free raffles and giveaways. 5:30-6:30pm Thursday, May 12. 3066 Lake Drive, Marina. Free admission; food for sale. 392-2499. COVERAGE FOR ALL.
How Youth Orchestra Salinas is evolving in the pandemic era.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking about how getting close to any form of art can be a life-changing experience. Youth Orchestra Salinas has made music education accessible to students from first through 12th grade for over 10 years. Students learn about rhythm, reading music and playing different instruments. They also have access to a collection of expensive musical instruments their families might not be able to afford on their own.
