After being battered by torrential rains and strong winds the night before, the Twin Cities were spared a second round of intense thunderstorms Thursday evening. According to National Weather Service data from Holman Field airport downtown, a storm system that slammed across the western part of Minnesota mainly avoided the metro to the north, leaving St. Paul free of measurable precipitation as of 9 p.m.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO