New York City officials are helping students with saving for college, building off a pilot program started under the previous administration. The city recently opened 529 college savings accounts for every kindergartener and made an initial deposit of 100 dollars in each. This will continue for every kindergarten class. Deborah Ellen Glickstein is in charge of the NYC Kids Rise Save For College Program. She hopes the initial deposit from the city will encourage families to save for college.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO