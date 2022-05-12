UPI Almanac for Thursday, May 12, 2022

Today is Thursday, May 12, the 132nd day of 2022 with 233 to follow.

The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Saturn and Venus. Evening stars are Mercury and Uranus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include painter/poet Edward Lear in 1812; nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale in 1820; poet/painter Dante Gabriel Rossetti in 1828; lawmaker/author Henry Cabot Lodge in 1850; actor Katharine Hepburn in 1907; newscaster Howard K. Smith in 1914; businesswoman Mary Kay Ash in 1918; convicted spy Julius Rosenberg in 1918; baseball Hall of Fame member Yogi Berra in 1925; composer Burt Bacharach in 1928 (age 94); TV personality Tom Snyder in 1936; artist Frank Stella in 1936 (age 86); comedian George Carlin in 1937; musician Steve Winwood in 1948 (age 74); actor Bruce Boxleitner in 1950 (age 72); actor Gabriel Byrne in 1950 (age 72); actor Ving Rhames in 1959 (age 63); political commentator Paul Begala in 1961 (age 61); actor Emilio Estevez in 1962 (age 60); punk rock guitarist/songwriter/producer Brett Gurewitz in 1962 (age 60); actor Stephen Baldwin in 1966 (age 56); skateboarder Tony Hawk in 1968 (age 54); actor Catherine Tate in 1968 (age 54); actor Kim Fields in 1969 (age 53); actor Jason Biggs in 1978 (age 44); actor Rami Malek in 1981 (age 41); actor Domhnall Gleeson in 1983 (age 39); actor Emily VanCamp in 1986 (age 36); actor Odeya Rush in 1997 (age 25).

On this date in history:

In 1909, two giraffes, one leopard and one buffalo killed, and two leopard cubs captured were the latest additions to the former President Teddy Roosevelt's hunting trophies, according to reports out of Nairobi.

In 1926, the British general strike, which had held the nation in its grip for more than 8 1/2 days, was called off.

In 1937, George VI was crowned king of England, succeeding his brother Edward, who abdicated to marry U.S. divorcee Wallis Simpson.

In 1949, Soviet authorities announced the end of a land blockade of Berlin. The blockade lasted 328 days but was neutralized by the Allies' Berlin airlift.

In 1975, a Cambodian gunboat fired on the U.S. cargo ship Mayaguez and forced it into a Cambodian port, setting off an international incident. Although authorities were to release the ship's crew members unharmed, a mission to rescue them led to the downing of three U.S. helicopters, and many deaths among U.S. troops and others.

In 2000, Adam Petty, the fourth-generation driver of NASCAR's first family of racing, died after crashing into a wall during a practice session at New Hampshire International Speedway. He was 19.

In 2002, former President Jimmy Carter began a visit to Cuba. He was the first president, in or out of office, to visit the island since communists took over in 1959.

In 2008, a magnitude-8 earthquake, China's deadliest in three decades, killed more than 69,000 people, with nearly 18,000 missing and hundreds of thousands homeless. It is often called the Great Sichuan Earthquake.

In 2010, a man armed with a meat cleaver entered a central China kindergarten classroom and slaughtered seven children, a teacher and her mother before taking his own life. Seventeen people died and about 100 were injured in five attacks in Chinese schools in a two-month period.

In 2013, 19 people were injured in what police said were gang-related shootings at a Mother's Day parade in New Orleans.

In 2016, Vice President Michel Temer became Brazil's interim president after the Senate voted to proceed with an impeachment trial for Dilma Rousseff.

In 2019, attackers killed six people attending a mass at a Catholic church in Dablo, Burkina Faso.

A thought for the day: "People fall forward to success." -- American businesswoman Mary Kay Ash