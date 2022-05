The seasons are changing and American craft brewers are keeping things fun with interesting new beers you’re gonna want to chase down this weekend. Better Red Than Dead (Baltimore, MD) – DuClaw Brewing has a new addition to its core lineup that’s been in production for years and is now getting a real spotlight. Riding a stylistic resurgence, DuClaw Misfit Red is a 5% ABV American Red Ale that melds the instincts of the malty Amber with the snap of an Irish Red Ale.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO