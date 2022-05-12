ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Niguel, CA

Coastal Fire prompts evacuations, several homes ablaze in Southern California

By Melissa Gaffney, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEZ5N_0fbV1V9700
Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

NEW YORK — Several homes were destroyed in Southern California Wednesday night as the Coastal Fire continued to spread.

At least 20 homes were burned down in Laguna Niguel and the fire had reached approximately 200 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, which said it had "60 different types of resources battling the flames."

Evacuation orders have been issued for Coronado Pointe Drive, Vista Court and Via Las Rosa in the Pacific Island area, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. Voluntary evacuations are in place for Laguna Beach residents in the Balboa Nyes, or Portafina, neighborhood.

OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy said late Wednesday there are no reports of civilian or firefighter casualties. The crews fighting the blaze are starting to get a better handle on the fire and "great progress" is expected into the night and coming days, Fennessy said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is underway, according to the fire chief.

Fennessy said the fire started quickly and moved upslope over steep terrain, proving a challenge for hand crews to access. With fuels beds throughout the West being so dry, blazes like the Coastal Fire will "be more commonplace," he said, adding that when winds couple with dry fuel, "fire is going to run on us."

Strong winds were blowing embers into the attics of homes making it hard for firefighters to extinguish the blazes, as fires were jumping from house to house within the neighborhood, which is full of multimillion-dollar homes.

Laguna Niguel is south of Laguna Beach and about 25 miles down the coast from Huntington Beach.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
County
Orange County, CA
NBC San Diego

Brush Fire Breaks out in East County

A large contingent of firefighters was called out Friday shortly before noon for a brush fire in east El Cajon that has since been halted. The fire was located near the 1600 block of Lotus Lane in the area known as Granite Hills, and was just east of Interstate 8 and not far from the Greenfield Drive exit.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

The Red Cross sounds the alarm in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Red Cross is in need of volunteers to help install 400 free smoke alarms in part of their “Red Cross Sound the Alarm” effort. They are headed to El Cajon with Heartland Fire and Rescue, with the end-goal being to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country.
EL CAJON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ablaze#Pacific Island#The Coastal Fire#Vista Court#Via Las Rosa#Ocfa
CBS LA

Bacterial toxin that sickened Coachella shuttle bus drivers identified

Public health officials in Riverside County believe they have identified the bacterial toxin that sickened dozens of Coachella shuttle bus drivers last month.Tests detected Staphylococcal aureus (Staph) enterotoxin in a food sample collected by a Los Angeles County resident who became sick shortly after eating a dinner catered for the employees of company that provided shuttle bus services for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 24, the last night of the two-weekend festival. More than 40 people were taken to three hospitals in the Coachella Valley early April 25 for various symptoms.None of the attendees of the music...
COACHELLA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California fire destroys mansions

A wildfire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in coastal Southern California raced through coastal bluffs of multimillion-dollar mansions, burning at least 20 homes, fire officials said. The flames were fanned by gusty ocean winds but they were dying down Wednesday night. No injuries were reported but several streets were ordered evacuated. Allie Rasmus reports.
KRMG

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Bacterial toxin found in food served to sickened Coachella festival shuttle drivers

After an extensive investigation, health officials in Riverside County now say they have determined a possible source of the food-borne illness that sickened more than 100 shuttle drivers during the second weekend of the Coachella music festival. "Tests conducted on food collected after dozens of employees of a shuttle bus company became ill last month The post Update: Bacterial toxin found in food served to sickened Coachella festival shuttle drivers appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Mobile Home Heavily Engulfed In Fire in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS – A mobile home in Thousand Palms was fully engulfed in. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the 73000 block of. Boca Chica Trail around 7:46 a.m. on Thursday to a mobile home in a heavily. involved fire. Crews contained the fire about 10 minutes upon...
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Dogs Threatened By Euthanization Saved

Overcrowding means euthanization. “We’ve had almost 200 animals impounded just last week system wide for Riverside County, so we are bursting at the seams at all of our shelters,” Jaclyn Schart shared. Schart is the Operations Manager at the Riverside County Department of Animal Services in Thousand Palms.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy