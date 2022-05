CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman was charged with arson in a Camden apartment fire that left 22 people displaced on Mother’s Day. Police say Nakyah Barnes-Nelson was charged with aggravated arson, arson recklessly placing another in danger of injury in the third-degree, one count of arson recklessly placing a building in danger of destruction in the third degree and false report to law enforcement to implicate another in the second degree. Firefighters were called to the Myrtle Place Apartments on the 4000 block of Myrtle Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday. One of the two-story apartment buildings was fully...

