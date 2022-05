Pinning Ceremony Honors 31 Healthcare Heroes Joining ‘the Most Noble Profession’. As communities face a critical shortage of healthcare workers, with nearly a third of U.S. nurses planning to leave the profession, 31 Berkeley College graduates affirmed their commitment to service on Friday, April 15, 2022. The Berkeley College School of Health Studies honored 17 graduates of its Licensed Practical Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (LPN to BSN) program and 14 graduates of its Practical Nurse program at an in-person pinning ceremony at The Cosmopolitan in Wayne, NJ.

