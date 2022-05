NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Various organizations from Westchester County and the Hudson Valley gathered at a solidarity fair at Temple Israel of New Rochelle on Sunday.CBS2's Leah Mishkin got reaction on the latest attack in Buffalo from the groups fighting racism.As the FBI investigates the supermarket shooting as a racially motivated hate crime, Lisa Burton, a member of New Rochelle Against Racism, said it's a tragic but reoccurring theme."The violence and the hatred and the madness of racism is alive and well in our society and it's the people in this room and the people who are likeminded who band...

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO