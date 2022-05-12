ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Grove, KS

Police K9 helps bust Kansas man after traffic stop

 4 days ago
MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on numerous charges after a traffic stop. Just after 11:30p.m....

JC Post

Kan. deputies find drugs, fake ID card during traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop in northeast Kansas. Just after 8:30a.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies stopped a 2017 Toyota Corolla for a traffic infraction near 158th and U.S. Highway 75 in Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. After...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kan. woman tried to jump from moving car

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an incident in northeast Kansas. Just before 10a.m. Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center broadcasted information regarding a woman attempting to jump out of a vehicle near SE 22nd Street and SE California Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a Topeka man for first-degree murder after a motorcycle wreck left one person dead early Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler St. just before 3:20 Sunday morning. One person was...
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Lees Summit resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. Thirty-seven-year-old James Francke was accused of felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing 65 grams of marijuana, and possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to properly affix or maintain a vehicle plate.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report May 15

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOHNNAE JANESSA BISIO, 22, Junction City, Failure to Appear(5x); Bond $15,000. CHARLES RAY SHELBY, 58, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: 9-year-old Kan. girl dies from injuries in hit-and-run

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run accident and asking the public for help to locate a van and driver that fled the scene. Just after 5p.m. Saturday, police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1300 Block of East 1900 Road on the ramp over Kansas 10 Highway between Lawrence and Eudora, according to the Douglas County Sheriff.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichitan not cooperating after being shot 3 times

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person who was shot three times early Sunday morning in Wichita is not cooperating with investigators. According to the Wichita Police Department, they received a call at 2 a.m. for a disturbance with shots fired near the intersection of E Lincoln St & S Crestway St. Upon arrival to the […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas motorcyclist dies after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a crash that fatally injured a 40-year-old motorcyclist near Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police arrest wanted assault suspect after standoff at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a standoff in Topeka. Just after 9 a.m., Thursday detectives with the Topeka Police Department went to 1286 SW Lane on an attempt to locate 33-year-old Bruce A. Teel of Topeka, on an original charge of Aggravated Assault, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

One dead and one injured; suspect arrested in Pittsburg shooting

PITTSBURG, Kan. – On Friday, May 13, police responded to the shooting of two female victims in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 40-year-old victim Stephanie Marie Short, of Pittsburg. Police say Short appeared to suffer from gunshot wounds. According to the police report, officers attempted to save the life of Ms. Short, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURG, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence man’s body pulled from lake in Geary County

The body of a Lawrence man who had been missing since April 30 was recovered from Milford Lake in Geary County, Kansas, authorities say. Jesse Paul Sockness, 41, was with a woman at the lake two weeks ago. According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the woman who was with Sockness said they had “located a water vessel made from 55 gallon drums and 2×4 lumber.”
GEARY COUNTY, KS
ozarkradionews.com

Traffic Stop In Wright County Leads to Meth Bust

Wright County, MO. – On May 9th, 2022 at approximately 6:21 p.m. Corporal Campbell of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. During the duration of the stop, consent to search was given. Corporal Campbell located two suspected meth pipes in the center...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
JC Post

KBI: Man from Milford involved in shooting on Kansas highway

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) are investigating shooting that occurred early Friday morning along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County, according to a media release from the agency. Just 6:15 a.m., the Chase...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

