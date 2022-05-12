ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Moston crash: Motorcyclist stabbed after hit-and-run

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcyclist was stabbed by two men who were armed with weapons after being hit by a car. The 19-year-old was driving in Moston, Manchester, with a friend when he was struck by a silver...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Chelsea: Woman and three dogs die after being hit by car

A woman and her three dogs have died after being hit by a car in London. The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk in Chelsea at about 06:20 BST. A 41-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and three golden retrievers "died as a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 3, dies after Rochdale dog attack

A three-year-old boy has died in a "devastating" dog attack at a home in Greater Manchester. Police were called at about lunchtime on Sunday after reports of a young child being injured in Carr Lane, in the town of Milnrow. The boy was taken by ambulance to hospital where he...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Faringdon: Teenage girl dragged into lake and robbed

A teenage girl has been dragged into a fishing lake and robbed, police have said. The 16-year-old girl was forced into the lake at Folly Park in Faringdon, Oxfordshire on Thursday at about 16:00 BST. Thames Valley Police said the girl's coat was stolen. She was not injured during the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bugatti sports car driver dies in A6 crash with ambulance

The driver of a Bugatti sports car has died after it crashed with an ambulance that was responding to an emergency. It happened on the northbound carriageway of the A6, between Barton-le-Clay and Clophill, in Bedfordshire, at about 18:30 BST on Saturday. The ambulance was on blue lights at the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Race#Moston#Jaguar#Greater Manchester Police#Bbc North West
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
pawmypets.com

Truck Driver Jumped Into Forbidden Zoo Enclosure To Rescue A Sinking Chimp When Nobody Else Would

An ordinary trip to the Detroit Zoo became a day Rick Swope will never forget. Swope came upon the chimpanzee exhibit and was enthralled by two chimps ‘playing’. Upon closer monitoring, Swope realized one chimp was in fact going after the other in an aggressive manner. Then the chimp being gone after lost his balance and fell under the water beneath.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Nurse who filmed unconscious patients at hospital jailed for 12 years

A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients and recorded staff using the toilet at a large teaching hospital has been jailed for 12 years by a judge who said he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.Paul Grayson, 51, was also told by the judge he must serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.The judge described how four patients were targeted as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson – a charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy