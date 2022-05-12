Moston crash: Motorcyclist stabbed after hit-and-run

A woman and her three dogs have died after being hit by a car in London. The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk in Chelsea at about 06:20 BST. A 41-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and three golden retrievers "died as a...
A three-year-old boy has died in a "devastating" dog attack at a home in Greater Manchester. Police were called at about lunchtime on Sunday after reports of a young child being injured in Carr Lane, in the town of Milnrow. The boy was taken by ambulance to hospital where he...
A teenage girl has been dragged into a fishing lake and robbed, police have said. The 16-year-old girl was forced into the lake at Folly Park in Faringdon, Oxfordshire on Thursday at about 16:00 BST. Thames Valley Police said the girl's coat was stolen. She was not injured during the...
The driver of a Bugatti sports car has died after it crashed with an ambulance that was responding to an emergency. It happened on the northbound carriageway of the A6, between Barton-le-Clay and Clophill, in Bedfordshire, at about 18:30 BST on Saturday. The ambulance was on blue lights at the...
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
An ordinary trip to the Detroit Zoo became a day Rick Swope will never forget. Swope came upon the chimpanzee exhibit and was enthralled by two chimps ‘playing’. Upon closer monitoring, Swope realized one chimp was in fact going after the other in an aggressive manner. Then the chimp being gone after lost his balance and fell under the water beneath.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A TOURIST who died after hurling himself off a Majorcan cliff in a tombstoning stunt in front of his horrified wife and children has been named as a former footballer. Mourad Lamrabatte's heartbroken widow filmed him jumping 100ft to his death on an islet opposite the Majorcan holiday resort of Santa Ponsa near Magaluf.
A woman was attacked after asking a group of four men to turn the music in their car down. She had been walking along Ambassador Avenue, near Oxford Retail Park, when she approached the group in a black BMW about the volume of their music. They attacked the woman, in...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients and recorded staff using the toilet at a large teaching hospital has been jailed for 12 years by a judge who said he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.Paul Grayson, 51, was also told by the judge he must serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.The judge described how four patients were targeted as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson – a charge...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
A MAN has told how he was abandoned in a plastic bag and dumped in a phone box as a baby. Rhys Goode, 34, was just a newborn when he was found by a group of teenage lads who flagged down a lorry driver and called the police. He was...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
