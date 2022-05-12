Benevilla begins C.A.R.E.S. line

Surprise-based Benevilla announced its free C.A.R.E.S. (Community Assistance, Resources, Education & Support) program has launched a new, direct line to their offices.

Dial 623-526-4404 to immediately reach a Benevilla C.A.R.E.S. Specialist, who will help find the support and resources you need.

The new phone line will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Seniors struggling to remain independent at home, families and caregivers can get their pressing questions answered.

“Benevilla is excited to have created this quick and easy way to connect so many local senior services experts in one place at one time to support our community in the Northwest Valley,” stated Benevilla President and CEO Joanne Thomson in a news release. “Now, just one call will put you in touch with an amazing array of specialized support and information crucial for our aging older adults and their families.”

For more than 40 years, the Benevilla C.A.R.E.S. Program has provided those in need in the West Valley assistance with concerns of caregiving or other related needs impacting your life or a family member’s life.

There is no charge for this service. The specialists will place you with the right Benevilla program or service to fit your need.

If their own programs or services do not address a person’s needs, the highly trained C.A.R.E.S. Resource Specialists have access to a database of more than 1,000 local senior services providers.

They will connect that person with an organization ready to assist including Benevilla C.A.R.E.S. Partners (more than 20 local senior services providers Benevilla has formed true partnerships with each with a commitment to quality and ethics), volunteer services, community non-profit agencies, support groups, government assistance offices and more.

The C.A.R.E.S. team will help answer a variety of questions like, how to find a ride to the doctor, locate day programs for loved ones with varying levels of dementia or how to find a reputable home care service.

The expert advice and direction range from senior living options and placement to hospice and home care choices, elder law, veteran’s benefits, ALTCS, real estate, geriatric care management, fiduciary services, estate planning and supervision and more.

When you are referred to a Benevilla resource you can be assured you will receive professional and principled service.

For information on the new direct C.A.R.E.S. Program line visit benevilla.org/community-resources, or call 623-526-4404.