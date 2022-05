A Shreveport man is dead from an apparent gun shot wound, and the wife has been taken into custody, according to Shreveport Police. Police responded to a call in the Ingleside neighborhood early this morning in the 3100 block of Regent St. They found a man dead from a gunshot wound in the head after he an his wife had reportedly gotten into a heated argument. The man reportedly reached for his gun during the argument. That's when his wife reportedly grabbed her gun and shot the man in his head. The Caddo Parish Coronor's office pronounced the man dead at the scene and removed the body. The woman was taken into custody for questioning.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO