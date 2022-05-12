ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

No New Taxes For South Butler School District

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Butler School Board has revealed an expected budget for the 2022-23 school year with no tax increase. During the Wednesday night school board meeting, officials approved a...

butlerradio.com

butlerradio.com

Armco Credit Union Makes Donation To Quality EMS

This is National EMS Week, and the Armco Credit Union is making a donation to a local group to help the purchase of a new ambulance. The local financial institution donated $1,000 to Quality EMS in the Mars area. The donation comes ahead of a fundraiser the Armco Credit Union...
MARS, PA
butlerradio.com

Inaugural Butler County Disability Summit Scheduled for Monday

Special needs adults and their families are invited to learn more about transitioning at an upcoming county-wide event. The Special Needs Consortium and the Institute for Nonprofit Leadership at Slippery Rock University will hold the inaugural Butler County Disability Summit on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This event...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Fetterman Suffers Stroke; On Way To Full Recovery

Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman says he’s on his way to a full recovery after suffering a stroke this weekend. Fetterman says he wasn’t feeling well on Friday and went to the hospital. Doctors found that he had a clot in his heart, which had lead to the stroke.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

SRU Alum Recognized As Top Teacher

A former Slippery Rock University student who is now teaching in North Carolina is receiving high praise, and some cash, for being a leader in her field. Victoria Lightfoot is a teacher at Milbrook Magnet Elementary in Raleigh and a 2010 graduate at SRU. She was recently named as one of 60 recipients of the Milken Education Award. It honors early-to-mid career teachers for their achievements.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

VA Butler Healthcare to Host Annual Walk and Roll Event

A local event later this week aims to help homeless veterans while also encouraging healthy activity. VA Butler Healthcare is hosting their 12th annual ‘VA2K Walk and Roll’ on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the New Castle Road VA campus in Butler Township as well as Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center in Center Township.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Struck by Tree in Franklin Township

One person was injured after they were struck by a tree earlier this weekend in Franklin Township. According to our news partners at WPXI, an unidentified man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital early Saturday afternoon after he was injured by a tree that fell on Unionville Road. It is unclear if the tree fell on the victim or the car that he was traveling in. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Wayne Township Crash

An Ellwood City man was injured while riding his motorcycle earlier this month in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 58-year-old Todd Kelosky was riding his motorcycle on River Road (Route 288) in Wayne Township just after 9pm on May 5th when his motorcycle struck a muddy ditch. Authorities...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Josephine Donna “Patty” Neese

Josephine Donna “Patty” Neese, 92, formerly of Foxburg, passed away late Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City while in the company of her loving family. Josephine was born in Foxburg on November 17, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Joseph J....
FOXBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Judith Ann (Hook) Grossman

Judith Ann (Hook) Grossman, 61, of Prospect was loving, genuine, selfless, loyal, endlessly supportive, and a peacekeeper. She was born April 7, 1961, in Butler, and she passed away Saturday at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Shortly after graduating from Butler High School in 1979, she met her adoring husband, Marvin Grossman, whom she married on October 23, 1982.
PROSPECT, PA
butlerradio.com

Four Injured In Rt. 68 Crash

Police are providing more information on a serious crash that happened late last week in Forward Township. It happened Friday evening around 9:45 p.m. on Evans City Road. Police say 19-year-old Michael Maloney of Wexford was driving east when he tried to make a left turn onto Old Route 68.
WEXFORD, PA
butlerradio.com

David C. Jackson

David C. Jackson, 73, of Butler passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on March 7, 1949 to late David and Kathleen Jackson. David was a graduate of Canevin High School and later went on to receive his Master’s Degree from Slippery Rock University. He Honorably served his country in the United States Coast Guard. David was employed as an insurance adjuster with Erie Insurance for over 22 years, then as a mobile therapist through Glade Run Lutheran Services, and also worked for Northwestern Human Services. He enjoyed working out at the gym, yardwork, working in the garage, and watching classic movies such as Star Wars, The Alamo, and Star Trek. Also, he was known to be an avid reader, especially of Christian literature and psychology. David was the beloved husband of Rachele (Ferraro) Jackson since their marriage in 1996; father of David Jackson, Kirk (Miranda) Jackson, and Jeremiah Jackson; brother of Chris Jackson and Mary (Jim) Murzyn; and grandfather of Joshua, Gabriel, Haley Rose, Elijah, and Isabella. Dave is also survived by his daughter in law Amy Jackson. He was preceded in death by his beloved son Craig Jackson. Family and friends received on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. Full military honors to immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Dale R. Hickey

Born June 30, 1934 in , he was the son of Merle Hickey and Mary Hodil Hickey Westerman. Dale had worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Oakmont Presbyterian Home an also was a painter. He was a member of Lighthouse Fellowship Church. He enjoyed traveling, flipping houses, hunting, fishing, gardening and could be seen at Eat n’ Park every morning.
SAXONBURG, PA

