ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Severe Storms Likely Across Minnesota Today & Tonight

By Pete Hanson
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Weather Service is forecasting the likelihood of severe weather across central Minnesota today and tonight. Very large hail to baseball size,...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Tornado Watch in Effect Until Midnight Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a portion of Central Minnesota in effect until midnight. This Tornado Watch includes Douglas, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Pope, Stearns, and Todd counties (+more). Large hail up to tennis ball size, damaging wind gusts up to 90 mph, and a few tornadoes...
TODD COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Tornados, strong winds reported as storms descend on southern Minnesota

May 11, 2022 storms in Southern Minnesota produced tornados & high winds. Courtland, MN pictured prior to the storm. Storms swept across southern Minnesota Wednesday night, producing high winds and reports of tornados. According to reports from the National Weather Service:. A tornado was spotted west of New Ulm. Tornadoes...
COURTLAND, MN
mprnews.org

Tornado watch until midnight includes Twin Cities

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southern and Central Minnesota Western Wisconsin. * Effective this Wednesday afternoon from 525 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Over 1 1/2″ of Rain in St. Cloud Wednesday, More Storms Thursday

UNDATED -- Heavy rain moved through the St. Cloud area Wednesday night. The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.61 inches of rain. We've had 3.80 inches of rain for the month of May so far, which is more than 2 1/2 inches above normal for the month so far. We've had 8.87 inches of rain for the spring months of March, April and May so far, which is about 3 1/2 inches above normal.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Severe Weather
96.7 The River

Record Rain in St. Cloud Thursday, Over 5 1/2″ for the Week

ST. CLOUD -- The National Weather Service says we had record rain in St. Cloud on Thursday. We officially had 2.03 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. It broke the record for the date which was 1.31 inches back in 1999. The rain came in two rounds one in the morning and another in the evening with two storm systems.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KEYC

Severe weather threat continues tonight ahead of quieter, pleasant weather

Following an afternoon and evening full of severe weather Wednesday, a second round of strong to severe storms is likely tonight before quieter, pleasant weather takes precedence in the area. Today will start off similar to Wednesday with a few morning thunderstorms in the northern portion of the area before...
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND TV

Photos: Storm damage across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour have caused extensive damage across South Dakota. The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark. This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren. As severe...
HARTFORD, SD
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota storm damage, flooding roundup from Wednesday night

(FOX 9) - Severe storms that pushed across Minnesota on Wednesday left behind damage, took down trees, knocked out power, and caused flooding across the metro. As of Thursday morning, Xcel says they are still working to restore power to some 30,000 customers. The storms, which moved across the state,...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Severe weather sweeps across MN, severe threat continues today

(Willmar, MN)--Severe storms moved across the state Wednesday evening and into this morning. Strong winds caused power outages throughout many parts of Minnesota. 1 to 2 inch hail reported in many areas. Heavy rain caused localized flooding throughout the evening. Street flooding and sewer backup issues have been reported. The National Weather Service indicates that 4.68 inches of rain fell near Granite Falls. Locally, we have heard reports of 5 or more inches. We received 2.70” here at Lakeland Broadcasting. Law Enforcement officials in Buffalo Lake Reported a Destroyed Barn, Grain Bin, And multiple trees down in that area. The severe weather threat continues today and into this evening.
WILLMAR, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Severe storm downs trees, power lines across Central Nebraska

LEXINGTON, NE — Many central Nebraskans are cleaning up after severe storms knocked down trees and took out power lines on Thursday. Nebraska Public Power District says 1,336 customers were without power in Lexington because of a weather-related outage. About 650 customers were still without power at 5:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON, NE
96.7 The River

Strong Storms Possible in MN Wednesday, Thursday

UNDATED -- A few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning as a frontal boundary moves northward from Iowa. Later Wednesday afternoon, a complex of thunderstorms are expected to develop across eastern Nebraska, and move north-northeast toward southwest Minnesota. These storms are expected to intensify as they move into Minnesota. Severe Thunderstorms...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy