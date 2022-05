ALBANY, N.Y. (May 13, 2022) – With COVID-19 subvariants continuing to spread and with all but one county in New York State designated as medium or high-risk by the CDC, the State Department of Health today urged all New Yorkers to take common sense precautions to protect against COVID-19. This includes recommending that all New Yorkers in high-risk counties, and those throughout the state with increased risk of severe disease due to underlying conditions, wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

