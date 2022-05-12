ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Grove, KS

Police K9 helps bust Kansas man after traffic stop

 4 days ago
MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on numerous charges after a traffic stop. Just after 11:30p.m....

WIBW

Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a Topeka man for first-degree murder after a motorcycle wreck left one person dead early Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler St. just before 3:20 Sunday morning. One person was...
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Lees Summit resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. Thirty-seven-year-old James Francke was accused of felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing 65 grams of marijuana, and possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to properly affix or maintain a vehicle plate.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
State
Kansas State
City
Council Grove, KS
Dickinson County, KS
Crime & Safety
Council Grove, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Dickinson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Wichitan not cooperating after being shot 3 times

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person who was shot three times early Sunday morning in Wichita is not cooperating with investigators. According to the Wichita Police Department, they received a call at 2 a.m. for a disturbance with shots fired near the intersection of E Lincoln St & S Crestway St. Upon arrival to the […]
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas motorcyclist dies after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a crash that fatally injured a 40-year-old motorcyclist near Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police arrest wanted assault suspect after standoff at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a standoff in Topeka. Just after 9 a.m., Thursday detectives with the Topeka Police Department went to 1286 SW Lane on an attempt to locate 33-year-old Bruce A. Teel of Topeka, on an original charge of Aggravated Assault, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
ozarkradionews.com

Traffic Stop In Wright County Leads to Meth Bust

Wright County, MO. – On May 9th, 2022 at approximately 6:21 p.m. Corporal Campbell of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. During the duration of the stop, consent to search was given. Corporal Campbell located two suspected meth pipes in the center...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Suspect in custody after alleged torture of captive woman

LATHROP, MO – A Lathrop resident is in custody after a standoff Saturday morning at a residence on Lake Arrowhead. Deputies and state troopers were called to the scene on reports of a female who had allegedly escaped after being held against her will for two days. The suspect, James Larson Jr., was reportedly armed and suicidal inside the home. Tri County Swat team, which penetrated the house, found Larson Jr. hiding in a false wall. He was taken into custody on unrelated warrants for probation violation.
LATHROP, MO
Great Bend Post

KHP investigating fatal vehicle vs deer crash

FINNEY COUNTY—Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just before 10p.m. Sunday in Finney County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was north bound on Pierceville Road at Plymell Road and hit a deer. The vehicle traveled off the road to the right, rolled and come to...
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

'From crisis to death': Probing Kan. teen's last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — “Y’all here to protect me,” the youth asked the officers, beseechingly. “Right?”. The 17-year-old’s foster father, unable to deal with a teen who seemed to be in the throes of schizophrenia, had called Wichita police. When they arrived, Cedric “C.J.” Lofton refused to leave the porch and go with them; he was obstinate but afraid, meek but frantic.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by another vehicle early Sunday morning in Topeka. Shortly before 3:20 a.m. Topeka Police responded to the crash at SE 6th and Chandler streets. Officers arrived to find the victim in the roadway. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County booking activity, May 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Tehnika Dawn; 41; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Burglary; Vehicle for...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Kansas Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Hwy 10

A Kansas man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Osage County on Saturday morning. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 66-year-old man from Elk Falls was riding his 2002 Honda VTX 1800 eastbound on State Highway 10 north of Bartlesville at excessive speeds and failed to negotiate a turn to the right. The vehicle departed the roadway to the left and laid over on its side. The man landed approximately 3-feet away from the motorcycle.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
