ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Ex-NFL Players Mock Josh Lambo For Lawsuit vs. Jaguars on Urban Meyer Kick

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1WT0_0fbU3Qf700

Photo: Logan Bowles
Jonas Knox: “Josh Lambo is looking to get paid by the Jaguars, which is good because he made all his kicks last year… Oh he didn’t make any. Okay just wanted to make sure I had all the facts here.”
Brady Quinn: “Can he just go away??”
Lavar Arrington: “The kick that mattered the most hit him.”
Knox: “This is the most the Jaguars have been talked about for a long time.”
Quinn: “Oh gosh, I don’t care, like go away dude, stop trying to create controversy. Mike Florio, stop putting him at the top of your website. No one cares and it’s just clickbait. Just move on. Good luck trying to prove that and get back any of that money whatsoever.
Knox: “He was with the team another two months! If it was that bad then why were you still with the team another two months??” (Full Segment Above)

Listen to Brady Quinn , Lavar Arrington , and Jonas Knox discuss the news of former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo suing his former team for creating a ‘hostile work environment’ in the wake of the bizarre ‘kicking’ incident last season, where Lambo alleged foul play from ex-Jags coach Urban Meyer.

Lambo detailed the series of events to the Tampa Bay Times last December, alleging that Meyer kicked him before a preseason game during warmups: “It certainly wasn’t as hard as he could’ve done it (kicked), but it certainly wasn’t a love tap. Truthfully, I’d register it as a five (out of 10). Which in the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t strike an employee. And for a second, I couldn’t believe it actually happened. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, ‘Don’t you ever f- king kick me again!’ And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f--k I want.’ "

Lambo’s lawsuit alleges that the incident, as well as other physical and verbal abuse dealt by Meyer during his short time as head coach,  impacted Lambo's ability to perform, blaming his Week 5 October release from the Jags – which included 2 missed extra points in Week 4 – on Meyer.

Meyer has denied all of Lambo’s accusations, even publicly on Outkick the Coverage .

The former kicker is suing the Jaguars in pursuit of his $3.5 million salary for 2021, plus damages for emotional distress.

Check out the segment above as the former NFL players Quinn and Arrington, as well as their co-host Knox, take an amusing route on this topic.

Rob Parker Calls Out 'Phony' Draymond Green After Rant Against Chris Russo

Colin Cowherd Says Which Teams Had the Best and Worst NFL Draft Grades

Colin Cowherd Defends Ryan Tannehill After Controversial Malik Willis Quote

Colin Cowherds Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams Post the Draft and Free Agency

Colin Cowherd Says This Unassuming NFL Team is Now a Super Bowl Favorite

Why Ben Simmons is the Personification of a Spoiled Brat

Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant Has to Demand For Nets Ownership to Dump Kyrie

Rob Parker Blasts Jerry West For His Anger Towards HBO Show 'Winning Time'

Clay Travis: Colin Kaepernick's 'Nonsensical' Martyr Shtick is Now Over

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Celebrated Suzy Kolber On Saturday

The NFL celebrated one of its best earlier this week, as Suzy Kolber turned 58 years old. The longtime NFL reporter, who's one of the faces of ESPN's coverage of the league, celebrated her birthday on Saturday. The NFL world celebrated Kolber on social media. "Happy birthday Suzy - wishes...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Announces Christmas Day Tripleheader for 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, and one of the biggest things that stood out was the league will be very busy on Christmas Day. There will be three NFL games played on Dec. 25, making it the first time in league history that a tripleheader will be featured on Christmas. The first game will be the Green Bay Packers vs. the Miami Dolphins with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff time on Fox. The second game is the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff time on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. And the night game will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff time on NBC.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Football
The Spun

Raiders, Falcons Agree To WR Trade: Fans React

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly trading third-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons. The Raiders sent Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The NFL world took to Twitter to react...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Jerry West
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Kevin Durant
Larry Brown Sports

Colts linked to 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Indianapolis Colts made a big splash this offseason when they acquired Matt Ryan, and they may try to reunite the quarterback with one of his favorite weapons. Julio Jones is still a free agent, and there have been rumblings that the Colts are interested in signing him. They are exploring the possibility, according to Outkick’s Dan Dakich.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Tampa Bay Times
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ inhumane tactics against employees, exposed

The Las Vegas Raiders have made some massive moves to shore up their roster this season, headlined by the major acquisition of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. However, there have also been bombshells dropping involving the team for reasons other than football. The Raiders fired team president Dan Ventrelle earlier...
NFL
FOX Sports

Dallas Cowboys rookie minicamp: Reactions from Day 1

The Dallas Cowboys' rookie minicamp began Friday, and a handful of incoming players are already turning heads in a big way after the first full day of practice. Minicamp included a slew of undrafted free agents in attendance alongside the Cowboys' nine draft picks. Here are some initial reactions to...
ARLINGTON, TX
Popculture

Kay Adams Gives Emotional Goodbye to 'Good Morning Football'

Kay Adams has officialy moved on from Good Morning Football. On Friday morning, the 36-year-old host worked her last day on the NFL Network flagship show. Before the show came to an end, Adams spoke to the viewers about how much the show has meant to her while fighting back tears.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State quarterback seeing his draft stock rise

Penn State has had consistency at the quarterback position for several years now, not in it’s play but in the face of the position. Current starter, Sean Clifford, has been the starter for several years now but it is who he beat out to earn the job that has seen his stock rise most. Will Levis was apart of the Penn State football program for two years for 2019 and 2020 before leaving for Kentucky where he would become the starter. During his lone year at Kentucky, Levis was able to showcase how explosive his arm is and that he has...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy