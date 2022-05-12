Ex-NFL Players Mock Josh Lambo For Lawsuit vs. Jaguars on Urban Meyer Kick

Photo: Logan Bowles

Jonas Knox: “Josh Lambo is looking to get paid by the Jaguars, which is good because he made all his kicks last year… Oh he didn’t make any. Okay just wanted to make sure I had all the facts here.”

Brady Quinn: “Can he just go away??”

Lavar Arrington: “The kick that mattered the most hit him.”

Knox: “This is the most the Jaguars have been talked about for a long time.”

Quinn: “Oh gosh, I don’t care, like go away dude, stop trying to create controversy. Mike Florio, stop putting him at the top of your website. No one cares and it’s just clickbait. Just move on. Good luck trying to prove that and get back any of that money whatsoever.

Knox: “He was with the team another two months! If it was that bad then why were you still with the team another two months??” (Full Segment Above)

Listen to Brady Quinn , Lavar Arrington , and Jonas Knox discuss the news of former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo suing his former team for creating a ‘hostile work environment’ in the wake of the bizarre ‘kicking’ incident last season, where Lambo alleged foul play from ex-Jags coach Urban Meyer.

Lambo detailed the series of events to the Tampa Bay Times last December, alleging that Meyer kicked him before a preseason game during warmups: “It certainly wasn’t as hard as he could’ve done it (kicked), but it certainly wasn’t a love tap. Truthfully, I’d register it as a five (out of 10). Which in the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t strike an employee. And for a second, I couldn’t believe it actually happened. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, ‘Don’t you ever f- king kick me again!’ And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f--k I want.’ "

Lambo’s lawsuit alleges that the incident, as well as other physical and verbal abuse dealt by Meyer during his short time as head coach, impacted Lambo's ability to perform, blaming his Week 5 October release from the Jags – which included 2 missed extra points in Week 4 – on Meyer.

Meyer has denied all of Lambo’s accusations, even publicly on Outkick the Coverage .

The former kicker is suing the Jaguars in pursuit of his $3.5 million salary for 2021, plus damages for emotional distress.

Check out the segment above as the former NFL players Quinn and Arrington, as well as their co-host Knox, take an amusing route on this topic.

Rob Parker Calls Out 'Phony' Draymond Green After Rant Against Chris Russo

Colin Cowherd Says Which Teams Had the Best and Worst NFL Draft Grades

Colin Cowherd Defends Ryan Tannehill After Controversial Malik Willis Quote

Colin Cowherds Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams Post the Draft and Free Agency

Colin Cowherd Says This Unassuming NFL Team is Now a Super Bowl Favorite

Why Ben Simmons is the Personification of a Spoiled Brat

Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant Has to Demand For Nets Ownership to Dump Kyrie

Rob Parker Blasts Jerry West For His Anger Towards HBO Show 'Winning Time'

Clay Travis: Colin Kaepernick's 'Nonsensical' Martyr Shtick is Now Over