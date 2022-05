ITHACA, NY -- You know him and you love him. Lou Cassaniti, “the hot dog guy,” is hosting his annual SPCA fundraiser this Friday, May 13. This year he's partnering with Trader K's for the event. Everything at the store is 50% off (they're closing — don't miss your chance!) and all proceeds from both Trader K's and the hot dog stand will be donated to the Tompkins County SPCA.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO