Notice of Death – May 11, 2022

Northwestern State University awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities to Lela Mae Wilkes, seated, during spring commencement ceremonies May 11. NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones presided over the honors. Wilkes was honored along with graduates of the School of Business and Technology. Wilkes, a 1968 graduate of NSU, is owner and chief executive officer of Brown Eagle, a Baton Rouge company with more than 500 employees which serves chemical companies and other businesses across the mid-South. Wilkes has been a long-time supporter of Northwestern State. She was inducted into the NSU Alumni Hall of Distinction, the Long Purple Line in 2005. Wilkes served on the NSU Foundation Board of Directors. She has served on the School of Business Dean’s Advisory Board and has been recognized as a Distinguished Graduate of the School of Business. Brown Eagle is one of the largest companies of its kind in the nation and is the only woman-owned organization that provides material handling, on-site assembly, packaging, warehousing, shipping and other services to numerous chemical companies and other industries.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO