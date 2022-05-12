ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Notice of Death – May 11, 2022

Service: Thursday, May 12 at 12 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Mora. Service: Thursday, May 12 from 6-8 pm at the New Life Evangelism Center. Service: Saturday, May...

NPSO Deputy selected as Telecommunicator of the Year Recipient

On April 26, at the Louisiana Chapters APCO/NENA Symposium in Marksville, Deputy Tehseae Batiste with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office Communications Division was announced as the recipient of the Telecommunicator of the Year award for Louisiana Chapters APCO/NENA. This award is presented to the Telecommunicator who has contributed significantly to the profession of public safety dispatching and call taking through the prior calendar year. A candidate for Telecommunicator of the year is more than a single incident; he or she is a continual example of excellence, exemplary performance on a consistent basis, substantial efforts made to better the profession through training or innovation, continual mentoring and teamwork that betters the organization.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Laughter, tears and celebration as NSU grads collect diplomas

Anne Fruge of Kinder, 67, left college at 18 to marry her husband of 48 years, but returned to earn a degree in general studies with a minor in social sciences to fulfill a promise she made to her father that she would finish her degree. Fruge also has Parkinson's disease, but she said, "I have Parkinson's, but Parkinson's doesn't have me!"
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Farmer's Market Dunking Booth

There was no shortage of family fun to be had in Natchitoches Saturday, May 14. The Natchitoches Farmer's Market hosted the Hope for Paws "Who Let the Dogs Out?" The event was intended to raise funds for the organization's mission as well as show off some dogs who are looking for a home.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
NHF kicks off Roque House Rehabilitation Project with Groundbreaking Ceremony

A Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Roque House Rehabilitation Project was held on May 12 on the downtown riverbank. The Natchitoches Historic Foundation and the Cane River Waterway Commission have partnered on the project to preserve and renovate one of the state's most iconic buildings. The Ceremony marks the beginning...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
NSU awards spring diplomas

Northwestern State University awarded 1,025 degrees to 991 graduates during spring commencement May 11-12. Graduates collected diplomas for associate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral degrees, post-baccalaureate certificates and post-master's degrees. An honorary doctor of humanities was awarded to Baton Rouge businesswoman and 1968 NSU alumna Lela Mae Wilkes. Graduates...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
UPDATE: Louisiana Ware Youth Center escape, three juveniles and woman in custody

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Louisiana State Police Facebook page, as of Sunday, May 15, 2022, all four people were in custody. RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday May 14, 2022, the Louisiana State Police asked for the public's help in locating three juveniles, 17-year-old Tyjuan Lafitte, 17-year-old Na'varaya Lane and 15-year-old […]
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
2 men fired upon at Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La --- A man and his cousin were caught in an attempted drive-by shooting at their home at the corner of Parkridge street and Quilen Boulevard Sunday just before 1 p.m. The man noticed his ex-girlfriend driving a black Ford Edge down the southbound lane of Quilen Boulevard. A...
SHREVEPORT, LA
NSU awards honorary doctorate to Lela Mae Wilkes

Northwestern State University awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities to Lela Mae Wilkes, seated, during spring commencement ceremonies May 11. NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones presided over the honors. Wilkes was honored along with graduates of the School of Business and Technology. Wilkes, a 1968 graduate of NSU, is owner and chief executive officer of Brown Eagle, a Baton Rouge company with more than 500 employees which serves chemical companies and other businesses across the mid-South. Wilkes has been a long-time supporter of Northwestern State. She was inducted into the NSU Alumni Hall of Distinction, the Long Purple Line in 2005. Wilkes served on the NSU Foundation Board of Directors. She has served on the School of Business Dean's Advisory Board and has been recognized as a Distinguished Graduate of the School of Business. Brown Eagle is one of the largest companies of its kind in the nation and is the only woman-owned organization that provides material handling, on-site assembly, packaging, warehousing, shipping and other services to numerous chemical companies and other industries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bless the Badges event honors area law enforcement

TEXARKANA, Ark. - All the men and women who carry a badge in the Texarkana area were treated to a special shopping spree Saturday at the Cornerstone Baptist Church. Organizers say they have been planning the "Bless the Badges" project for just over a year. Miller and Bowie County law...
TEXARKANA, AR
Zachary Police respond to shooting on Main Street

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening, officials say. Though details related to the incident are scarce, police confirmed that the incident occurred on Main Street/Highway 64 behind the Neighbors Federal Credit Union. As of 5:30 p.m., police are still...
ZACHARY, LA
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

More details are now known about the suspect who allegedly shot his neighbor on West Chalfont Drive Saturday, followed by a four-hour standoff with deputies. There are still a couple more hours to enjoy the Baton Rouge Soul Festival downtown. Dancing for a Cause gives back to those in need.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Seven U.S. Army officers commissioned through NSU ROTC

Following spring commencement ceremonies, seven cadets of Northwestern State University's 72nd Demon Battalion were commissioned Thursday, May 12 as Second Lieutenants in the U.S. Army. The cadets completed additional military training as well as their academic requirements to graduate and commission. The seven took the Oath of Office during...
MILITARY
Body of homeless man found in Shreveport parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a parking lot in downtown Shreveport Saturday evening. A little after 6:30 p.m., a body was found in the parking lot by the closed Kokopellis nightclub on the 400 block of Commerce St. Traffic on the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Man killed in wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway

Bossier police responded to the scene of a wreck on the afternoon of Friday, May 13. While the nationwide shortage of baby formula is most directly impacting families with infants, there could also be adverse effects in the childcare business. 1st Choice Pregnancy Center supplying formula for those who enroll...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA staff joins community for 'Paint Your Heart Out' event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport hosted the annual Paint Your Heart Out event on Saturday, May 14. The program is designed to provide painting and minor exterior repairs to the homes of low-income elderly and disabled citizens within the city. As many as 50 to 75 homes received a well-deserved facelift.
SHREVEPORT, LA

