Caldwell, ID

Bark From The Dead: Sheepdog Who Swallowed Tennis BaIl

By zenger.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA playful border collie who swallowed a tennis ball is lucky to be alive after vets found it had burst through his intestine. Sticken Guss had not eaten for five days but kept trying to vomit until his frantic owners took him to a veterinary medical centre in Caldwell, Idaho state,...

