Garden Club gives honors, scholarship

Officers of the Clinton Garden Club for this next year were recognized and installed by President Mary Burke-Bass. From left, they are: Jo Hall, recording secretary; Judy Griffin, historian; Imogene King, second vice president; Judy Cumbo, corresponding secretary; Bettie Williams, treasurer; Beth Stewart, member at large; Brenda Edwards, first vice president.

The Clinton Garden Club recognized its award winners for the year during their meeting recently. From left, they are: Mary Burke Bass, Becky Todd Edwards, Jo Hall, Camille Sizemore Dunn and Merrie McLamb.

The Clinton Garden Club met recently and proudly recognized its annual $1,000 scholarship winner. This year’s winner was Emma Jolly, who was receiving this scholarship for the second year in a row. She graduated from Midway High School last year and is attending NC State, where she was on the dean’s list this fall semester. Jolly is majoring in Horticultural Science with a concentration in plant breeding and biotechnology.

