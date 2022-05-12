Kan. school locked down after expelled student returns to school
SEWARD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following an incident at USD 480 in Liberal. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, police were...hutchpost.com
SEWARD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following an incident at USD 480 in Liberal. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, police were...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0