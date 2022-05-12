ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

Kan. school locked down after expelled student returns to school

 4 days ago
SEWARD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following an incident at USD 480 in Liberal. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, police were...

KSN News

Wichitan not cooperating after being shot 3 times

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person who was shot three times early Sunday morning in Wichita is not cooperating with investigators. According to the Wichita Police Department, they received a call at 2 a.m. for a disturbance with shots fired near the intersection of E Lincoln St & S Crestway St. Upon arrival to the […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

'From crisis to death': Probing Kan. teen's last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — “Y’all here to protect me,” the youth asked the officers, beseechingly. “Right?”. The 17-year-old’s foster father, unable to deal with a teen who seemed to be in the throes of schizophrenia, had called Wichita police. When they arrived, Cedric “C.J.” Lofton refused to leave the porch and go with them; he was obstinate but afraid, meek but frantic.
KANSAS STATE
Liberal, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Liberal, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sheriff: 9-year-old Kan. girl dies from injuries in hit-and-run

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run accident and asking the public for help to locate a van and driver that fled the scene. Just after 5p.m. Saturday, police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1300 Block of East 1900 Road on the ramp over Kansas 10 Highway between Lawrence and Eudora, according to the Douglas County Sheriff.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A teenage boy has died after a shooting in the 500 block of south Lulu late Saturday night. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says around 11:40 P.M., officers responded to a shooting call on Lulu. When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
WICHITA, KS
Sheriff: Wanted Kan. woman tried to jump from moving car

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an incident in northeast Kansas. Just before 10a.m. Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center broadcasted information regarding a woman attempting to jump out of a vehicle near SE 22nd Street and SE California Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
#Lock Down#The Liberal High School#Lpd
Police arrest wanted assault suspect after standoff at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a standoff in Topeka. Just after 9 a.m., Thursday detectives with the Topeka Police Department went to 1286 SW Lane on an attempt to locate 33-year-old Bruce A. Teel of Topeka, on an original charge of Aggravated Assault, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
KBI: Suspect hospitalized after shooting on Kan. highway

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) are investigating shooting that occurred early Friday morning along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County, according to a media release from the agency. Just 6:15 a.m., the Chase...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Police: Kansas motorcyclist dies after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a crash that fatally injured a 40-year-old motorcyclist near Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
KMZU

Suspect in custody after alleged torture of captive woman

LATHROP, MO – A Lathrop resident is in custody after a standoff Saturday morning at a residence on Lake Arrowhead. Deputies and state troopers were called to the scene on reports of a female who had allegedly escaped after being held against her will for two days. The suspect, James Larson Jr., was reportedly armed and suicidal inside the home. Tri County Swat team, which penetrated the house, found Larson Jr. hiding in a false wall. He was taken into custody on unrelated warrants for probation violation.
LATHROP, MO
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after meth, hallucenogenics allegedly found in car

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in Jackson Co. after meth and hallucinogenics were allegedly found in his car. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, deputies stopped a car near U.S. Highway 75 and 110th Rd. for a traffic violation.
TOPEKA, KS
KCPD: Child, adult hospitalized after stabbing

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and have a suspect in custody. Just before 5a.m. Friday, police responded to report of a stabbing in the 2200 Block of South 50th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, police found a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday. Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County booking activity, May 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Tehnika Dawn; 41; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Burglary; Vehicle for...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KHP investigating fatal vehicle vs deer crash

FINNEY COUNTY—Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just before 10p.m. Sunday in Finney County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was north bound on Pierceville Road at Plymell Road and hit a deer. The vehicle traveled off the road to the right, rolled and come to...
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
