Kan. school locked down after expelled student returns to school

LATHROP, MO – A Lathrop resident is in custody after a standoff Saturday morning at a residence on Lake Arrowhead. Deputies and state troopers were called to the scene on reports of a female who had allegedly escaped after being held against her will for two days. The suspect, James Larson Jr., was reportedly armed and suicidal inside the home. Tri County Swat team, which penetrated the house, found Larson Jr. hiding in a false wall. He was taken into custody on unrelated warrants for probation violation.

LATHROP, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO