ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Grove, KS

Police K9 helps bust Kansas man after traffic stop

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on numerous charges after a traffic stop. Just after 11:30p.m....

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Kan. deputies find drugs, fake ID card during traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop in northeast Kansas. Just after 8:30a.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies stopped a 2017 Toyota Corolla for a traffic infraction near 158th and U.S. Highway 75 in Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. After...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kan. woman tried to jump from moving car

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an incident in northeast Kansas. Just before 10a.m. Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center broadcasted information regarding a woman attempting to jump out of a vehicle near SE 22nd Street and SE California Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a Topeka man for first-degree murder after a motorcycle wreck left one person dead early Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck at SE 6th Street and SE Chandler St. just before 3:20 Sunday morning. One person was...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Council Grove, KS
Dickinson County, KS
Crime & Safety
Council Grove, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Dickinson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Lees Summit resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. Thirty-seven-year-old James Francke was accused of felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing 65 grams of marijuana, and possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to properly affix or maintain a vehicle plate.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
Hutch Post

Sheriff: 9-year-old Kan. girl dies from injuries in hit-and-run

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run accident and asking the public for help to locate a van and driver that fled the scene. Just after 5p.m. Saturday, police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1300 Block of East 1900 Road on the ramp over Kansas 10 Highway between Lawrence and Eudora, according to the Douglas County Sheriff.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichitan not cooperating after being shot 3 times

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person who was shot three times early Sunday morning in Wichita is not cooperating with investigators. According to the Wichita Police Department, they received a call at 2 a.m. for a disturbance with shots fired near the intersection of E Lincoln St & S Crestway St. Upon arrival to the […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas motorcyclist dies after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a crash that fatally injured a 40-year-old motorcyclist near Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Click It or Ticket May 22 through June 4

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Starting May 22nd and continuing through June 4th, drivers can expect an increased law enforcement presence across the state. The Reno County Sheriff's Office, along with 160 Law Enforcement Agencies across Kansas, will be specifically enforcing Kansas seatbelt and Child Passenger Safety restraint laws along with other traffic laws as part of the 2022 Click It or Ticket Campaign.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police arrest wanted assault suspect after standoff at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a standoff in Topeka. Just after 9 a.m., Thursday detectives with the Topeka Police Department went to 1286 SW Lane on an attempt to locate 33-year-old Bruce A. Teel of Topeka, on an original charge of Aggravated Assault, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

One dead and one injured; suspect arrested in Pittsburg shooting

PITTSBURG, Kan. – On Friday, May 13, police responded to the shooting of two female victims in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 40-year-old victim Stephanie Marie Short, of Pittsburg. Police say Short appeared to suffer from gunshot wounds. According to the police report, officers attempted to save the life of Ms. Short, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURG, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Hutch Post

KBI: Suspect hospitalized after shooting on Kan. highway

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) are investigating shooting that occurred early Friday morning along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County, according to a media release from the agency. Just 6:15 a.m., the Chase...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Authorities investigate shooting along highway in Chase County

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigations and the Chase County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a shooting that occurred along Highway 150 in Chase County. At around 6:15 a.m. Friday, the Chase County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

'From crisis to death': Probing Kan. teen's last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — “Y’all here to protect me,” the youth asked the officers, beseechingly. “Right?”. The 17-year-old’s foster father, unable to deal with a teen who seemed to be in the throes of schizophrenia, had called Wichita police. When they arrived, Cedric “C.J.” Lofton refused to leave the porch and go with them; he was obstinate but afraid, meek but frantic.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Suspect leads Kan. deputies on 120 mph chase across 2 counties

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase. Just before 10a.m. Wednesday, a Sheriff’s Detective came in contact with a 2002 Honda Civic and driver that were wanted for outstanding felony warrants and fleeing from at least two other local law enforcement agencies, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by another vehicle early Sunday morning in Topeka. Shortly before 3:20 a.m. Topeka Police responded to the crash at SE 6th and Chandler streets. Officers arrived to find the victim in the roadway. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County booking activity, May 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Tehnika Dawn; 41; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Burglary; Vehicle for...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy