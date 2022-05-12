Police K9 helps bust Kansas man after traffic stop

PITTSBURG, Kan. – On Friday, May 13, police responded to the shooting of two female victims in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 40-year-old victim Stephanie Marie Short, of Pittsburg. Police say Short appeared to suffer from gunshot wounds. According to the police report, officers attempted to save the life of Ms. Short, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO