Maryland Weather: Spotty Drizzle Possible Thursday

By Bob Turk
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday was the first day this week with any clouds at all, and we still managed to hit the mid 70’s!

On Thursday a few more clouds will be around and in some southern areas, some spotty drizzle is possible.

It will still be a mild day, with highs in the low 70s. On Friday a pesky storm well south of the Mid-Atlantic will be pushing more clouds, and the risk of some additional shower activity our way.

This trend will continue into Monday with the chance of showers, then a possible thundershower on Sunday and Monday, but it will still be very mild with highs in the 70’s all weekend. By later Monday, it will clear out and nicer drier conditions will follow next week!

We do not see anywhere near the amount of rain new saw last weekend, nor the chill either.

Bob Turk

