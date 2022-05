San Diego, CA–The 2022 GI Film Festival San Diego opens May 17 with films that focus on personal stories of veterans and service members who served in the Armed Forces. The festival’s first screening will be the 92-minute biographical documentary feature “Dear Sirs.” The film tells the story of a simple man, Silvio Pedri, who spends his life dutifully providing for his family without complaint. When he passes away, his grandson, film director Mark Pedri, and his wife and film producer Carrie McCarthy discover an archive of letters, photos, and documents detailing Silvio’s time as a prisoner of war (POW) during World War II. The discovery inspired Pedri and McCarthy to bike over 500 miles across Europe following the original POW transportation routes to tell his grandfather’s story.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO