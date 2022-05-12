ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Parks: Guest Outbursts, Ride Malfunctions + More

By Jacklyn Krol
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walt Disney World is known as the Most Magical Place on Earth for countless reasons. However, even at Disney things go wrong, from ride malfunctions to...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Disney Theme Parks#Walt Disney World#Tiktok#Tinker Bell
Whiskey Riff

Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease

“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it. Warning: This one is pretty graphic… Here we have big ol’ moose laying injured on the side of a road in Sweden. A driver comes to a stop to video the ginormous creature, […] The post Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
Y-105FM

Kendall Jenner Cutting a Cucumber Is the Most Bizarre ‘Kardashians’ Moment Yet

Kendall Jenner has gone viral for apparently not knowing how to cut a cucumber like a human being. The 26-year-old model's lack of culinary skills was on full display during the Thursday (May 12) episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, prompting fans to believe Kendall has never in her life prepared food for herself. A clip of the eyebrow-raising moment even went viral on TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
Y-105FM

Yuck! Here’s Why You Should Avoid Those Swim-Up Pool Bars

As warmer weather approaches, many people will be jetting off on tropical vacations to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Slapping on a swimsuit and sipping a fruity drink while wading in the warm water of a resort pool may sound like heaven, but one woman on TikTok says tourists should skip those swim-up bars and settle for sitting poolside instead.
LIFESTYLE
Y-105FM

How to Remove Gum From Hair, According to an Expert: WATCH

A hairstylist on TikTok went viral after offering up an expert tip for removing gum from hair — and it turns out her bizarre trick works like a charm!. Melissa, who shares content on TikTok under the username @mabrowsandhair, had viewers cringing when she filmed herself chewing two pieces of gum before squishing the sticky substance into her hair and explaining how she planned to remove the gum.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Red moon: How to watch the total lunar eclipse tonight

On Sunday night, an eerie red moon will be visible across much of the world thanks to a rare total lunar eclipse.Beginning at 10.27pm ET on Sunday, the Earth will sit between the moon and the sun, and the moon will begin passing into the Earth’s shadow for a partial eclipse. By 11.29pm ET, the moon will be moving into the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, called the umbra, and the total eclipse will begin, lasting just over an hour.Light travels in waves, and different-coloured light has different wavelengths. Higher frequency blue and violet light has a shorter...
ASTRONOMY
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy