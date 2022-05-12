ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

Kan. school locked down after expelled student returns to school

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEWARD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following an incident at USD 480 in Liberal. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, police were...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

'From crisis to death': Probing Kan. teen's last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — “Y’all here to protect me,” the youth asked the officers, beseechingly. “Right?”. The 17-year-old’s foster father, unable to deal with a teen who seemed to be in the throes of schizophrenia, had called Wichita police. When they arrived, Cedric “C.J.” Lofton refused to leave the porch and go with them; he was obstinate but afraid, meek but frantic.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: 9-year-old Kan. girl dies from injuries in hit-and-run

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run accident and asking the public for help to locate a van and driver that fled the scene. Just after 5p.m. Saturday, police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1300 Block of East 1900 Road on the ramp over Kansas 10 Highway between Lawrence and Eudora, according to the Douglas County Sheriff.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberal, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Liberal, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Police arrest wanted assault suspect after standoff at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a standoff in Topeka. Just after 9 a.m., Thursday detectives with the Topeka Police Department went to 1286 SW Lane on an attempt to locate 33-year-old Bruce A. Teel of Topeka, on an original charge of Aggravated Assault, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas motorcyclist dies after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a crash that fatally injured a 40-year-old motorcyclist near Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lock Down#The Liberal High School#Lpd
Great Bend Post

KHP investigating fatal vehicle vs deer crash

FINNEY COUNTY—Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just before 10p.m. Sunday in Finney County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was north bound on Pierceville Road at Plymell Road and hit a deer. The vehicle traveled off the road to the right, rolled and come to...
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kansas woman jailed for allegedly transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug charges after a traffic stop in northeast Kansas. Just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday, a Jackson County Sheriff deputies stopped 37-year-old Theresa Marie Ross-Hetrick driving a 2007 Saturn SUV near 6th and Colorado in Holton for a traffic voilation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (5/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/12) At 10:56 a.m. a cardiac/respiratory report was made at 335 E. Barton County Rd. At 6:51 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 50 Avenue & NW K-96 Highway. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/12) Non-Injury Accident. At 8:10 a.m. an...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Manhattan woman died in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Friday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy Malibu driven by Abby Stous, 38, Manhattan, was northbound on Flush Road two miles west of St. George. The driver failed to yield at the stop...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred last year outside of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Thomas Weyer, 19, of Kansas City, Missouri, is charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Oct. 10 death of 66-year-old Steven Hickle, of Wichita, television station WDAF reported. Investigators have said Hickle left the stadium during a rain delay of a Chiefs game and was crossing a street when he was hit by two vehicles that left the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

2 hospitalized after semi crash into John Deere sprayer

BARTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just afternoon Friday in Barton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Peterbilt semi driven by Clarence Ray Messick, 60, Saint John, was was following a 2022 John Deere 410R Sprayer driven by Jacob Tinsley, 30, Larned, eastbound on Kansas 96 four miles northwest of Great Bend.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Two men admit to role in nationwide phone scam

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Two men who participated in an elaborate phone scam that cheated people from across the nation have agreed to repay their victims but avoided time behind bars, Massachusetts prosecutors said. Ajaykumar Chaudhari, 26, of Pownal, Vermont, and Jitendra Chaudhari, 29, of Williamstown, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Great Bend Post

Kan. law enforcement donate more equipment to Ukraine military

OVERLAND PARK - U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced at a Friday press conference, a shipment of protective equipment to Ukrainian military forces provided by Kansas law enforcement. Among the protective equipment being donated were approximately 300 vests and 50 helmets. The equipment varies in size and level of protection but...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy