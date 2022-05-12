ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kan. school locked down after expelled student returns to school

 4 days ago
SEWARD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following an incident at USD 480 in Liberal. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, police were...

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

