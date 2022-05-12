ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

Kan. school locked down after expelled student returns to school

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEWARD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following an incident at USD 480 in Liberal. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, police were...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

'From crisis to death': Probing Kan. teen's last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — “Y’all here to protect me,” the youth asked the officers, beseechingly. “Right?”. The 17-year-old’s foster father, unable to deal with a teen who seemed to be in the throes of schizophrenia, had called Wichita police. When they arrived, Cedric “C.J.” Lofton refused to leave the porch and go with them; he was obstinate but afraid, meek but frantic.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: 9-year-old Kan. girl dies from injuries in hit-and-run

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run accident and asking the public for help to locate a van and driver that fled the scene. Just after 5p.m. Saturday, police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1300 Block of East 1900 Road on the ramp over Kansas 10 Highway between Lawrence and Eudora, according to the Douglas County Sheriff.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberal, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Liberal, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect damaged barricade in parking garage

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property. Just before 2:30p.m. Saturday, police reported damage in the 1000 block of Sunset Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The City of Manhattan reported an unknown suspect damaged a barricade on...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report May 16

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MICHAEL DUANE WESTGATE, 42, Manhattan, Possession of Stimulant, Failure to Appear, Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, Transporting an open container, Driving while suspended; 1st conviction, Vehicles; Operate vehicle without registration or w/ expired tag, Vehicle liability insurance; Liability coverage required; Bond $2750.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

16-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A teenage boy has died after a shooting in the 500 block of south Lulu late Saturday night. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says around 11:40 P.M., officers responded to a shooting call on Lulu. When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kan. woman tried to jump from moving car

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an incident in northeast Kansas. Just before 10a.m. Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center broadcasted information regarding a woman attempting to jump out of a vehicle near SE 22nd Street and SE California Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lock Down#The Liberal High School#Lpd
North Platte Post

Police: Kansas motorcyclist dies after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a crash that fatally injured a 40-year-old motorcyclist near Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
koamnewsnow.com

One dead and one injured; suspect arrested in Pittsburg shooting

PITTSBURG, Kan. – On Friday, May 13, police responded to the shooting of two female victims in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 40-year-old victim Stephanie Marie Short, of Pittsburg. Police say Short appeared to suffer from gunshot wounds. According to the police report, officers attempted to save the life of Ms. Short, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURG, KS
Little Apple Post

KCPD: Child, adult hospitalized after stabbing

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and have a suspect in custody. Just before 5a.m. Friday, police responded to report of a stabbing in the 2200 Block of South 50th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, police found a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2015 Cadillac SRX driven by Tatum Couture, 45, of Belleville, Kansas, and a red Ford F150 driven by Rex Dettmer, 48, of Riley, collided at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd and Madison Road, according to Monday's Riley County Police Department Activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence man’s body pulled from lake in Geary County

The body of a Lawrence man who had been missing since April 30 was recovered from Milford Lake in Geary County, Kansas, authorities say. Jesse Paul Sockness, 41, was with a woman at the lake two weeks ago. According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the woman who was with Sockness said they had “located a water vessel made from 55 gallon drums and 2×4 lumber.”
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday. Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy