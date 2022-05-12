ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tee Morant Says He Didn’t Expect Ja Morant To Become A Superstar So Quickly: “I Know He Had The Ability To Compete At The Highest Level, But I Didn’t Know It Would Be This Quick And At This Level."

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin his first three seasons, Ja Morant has already established himself as one of the NBA's brightest young stars. Morant took the next step to superstardom this season, as he became an All-Star for the first time in his career, was named the NBA's Most Improved Player, and helped lead the...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 4

Cris Williams
2d ago

I knew it when he played with Duke. I hope he works out and strengthens diligently in the off season. He has the ability to be in me of the greatest to ever do it. PERIODT! 💯

Reply
2
Related
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant reacts to heartbreaking photo of WNBA star Brittney Griner amid detention in Russia

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant couldn’t help but be worried about WNBA star Brittney Griner amid her detention in Russia that has been going on for three months now. Griner has been arrested back in February after Russian custom officials reportedly found vape cartridges in her luggage. The said cartridges allegedly contained hashish oil, derived from cannabis, which warrants 10 years of prison time in the nation.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
NBC Sports

Report: Nike unlikely to extend shoe deal of notable former Celtic

It remains to be seen whether or not Kyrie Irving will remain with the Brooklyn Nets long-term. According to one report, Irving may soon be in the market for a new shoe contract, too. Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported Friday that Nike is unlikely to extend Irving...
NBA
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To James Harden's Game 6 Performance

Half the basketball world has been criticizing James Harden after his dreadful Game 6 performance that led to the 76ers getting eliminated from the playoffs. Unfortunately for Harden, Magic Johnson has joined the fray. Taking to Twitter last night, Magic admonished Harden for how few shots he took in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#Andscape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Draymond rips Perk in rant after Dubs advance; Perk responds

Sometimes, all Draymond Green needs is a spark to get him going. Ahead of the Warriors' 110-96 series-clinching win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Friday night, unbeknownst to everyone else, that spark was provided by none other than ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins. After the Warriors eliminated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Trae Young Criticizes NBA Officials with Luka Doncic Video

Last summer, the NBA implemented rule changes to eliminate "non-basketball moves." Two players were directly impacted by the new rules - Trae Young and James Harden. Young quickly adapted and enjoyed the best individual season of his career. The 23-year-old averaged career highs in ten different statistical categories and became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. On the flip side, Harden had the worst season of his career (the move from Brooklyn to Philadelphia did nothing).
NBA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Sends Message To Stephen Curry: "Favorite Matchup. Looking Forward To More Battles 30."

The second-round matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies featured a duel between two of the best point guards today in Stephen Curry and Ja Morant. While Ja Morant got injured after Game 3, there's no doubt that the first three games of the series provided some spectacular basketball, which featured the two point guards going head-to-head.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

76ers make decision on Doc Rivers’ future

Doc Rivers faced job security questions after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night, but the head coach is not going anywhere. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters on Friday that Rivers will return as the team’s head coach next season. Rivers, who attended the press conference with Morey, said he is still committed to leading the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy