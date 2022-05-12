Tee Morant Says He Didn’t Expect Ja Morant To Become A Superstar So Quickly: “I Know He Had The Ability To Compete At The Highest Level, But I Didn’t Know It Would Be This Quick And At This Level."

Last summer, the NBA implemented rule changes to eliminate "non-basketball moves." Two players were directly impacted by the new rules - Trae Young and James Harden. Young quickly adapted and enjoyed the best individual season of his career. The 23-year-old averaged career highs in ten different statistical categories and became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. On the flip side, Harden had the worst season of his career (the move from Brooklyn to Philadelphia did nothing).

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO