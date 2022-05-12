ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, MN

Downed Power Lines Involved In Deadly Crash In SW Minnesota

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Worthington, MN (KROC AM News) - Power lines that fell onto a section of I-90 in southwest Minnesota during a storm Wednesday played a role in a deadly traffic crash. The State Patrol says it happened in the eastbound...

Bring Me The News

Body found tangled with debris in the Mississippi River in Anoka

Officials are investigating after the dead body of a man was found in the Mississippi River in Anoka Saturday evening. According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire crews responded to a report of a possible dead body at around 6:30 p.m. The caller reported finding a body "tangled in natural debris" in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street.
ANOKA, MN
103.9 The Doc

Tow Truck Operators Injured in Hit & Run Near Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has requested the public's assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run along I-35 in Rice County. The vehicle is a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ with damage on the driver-side door and missing the driver-side mirror. The State Patrol says the driver never stopped after striking two tow truck operators while they were working to remove a vehicle from the center median along northbound I-35 in an area north of Northfield shortly before 2 o'clock this morning.
NORTHFIELD, MN
740thefan.com

Body found in area crews were searching for missing woman

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KFGO) – Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said someone in a canoe discovered a body on Friday in the Eagle Lake area, near where search crews have been looking for 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato. The cause of death has not been released. Chuol was last seen on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Worthington, MN
Crime & Safety
2 Two Men Gunned Down at North Minneapolis Intersection

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a double murder. A news release says officers responded to a report of gunfire near a busy intersection in North Minneapolis around 3:45 PM and found two men had been shot. One of the men was already deceased and the other man died at the scene while emergency responders were attempting lifesaving efforts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. Brooklyn Park police say the suspect had fled from an officer in Osseo at about 7:20 a.m. before crashing at Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81. (credit: MnDOT) The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their passenger survived, and is in serious condition at an area hospital. The suspect was later arrested with the help of “an observant citizen” who spotted him and alerted police to his location. The case is still under investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
CBS Minnesota

Carlton County Home Completely Destroyed In Fire

BARNUM TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a home in Carlton County was completely destroyed in a fire Saturday night. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle caught fire inside a garage at a home on the 3700 block of Hilltop View Road in Barnum Township. The fire spread to the house, and both the garage and home are a total loss. Multiple fire departments responded. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured, and the home’s occupants made it out safely. The cause of the fire is being investigated “but is not suspicious,” the sheriff’s office said.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Storm chaser killed in I-90 crash near Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Severe weather in the Midwest resulted in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, power lines had fallen over the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Worthington due to a storm. There were three vehicles involved, a...
WORTHINGTON, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Two bodies found in New Richmond house

Two bodies were found in a New Richmond house on Friday, victims of an apparent murder-suicide. On Friday, May 13, at approximately 1 p.m. the New Richmond Police Department was called to the 1200 block of Pinewood Trail for an odor emitting from within a residence. Upon arrival, officers made...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, Multiple Injuries After Power Lines Fall Over On Interstate In SW Minn.

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lorain Township in Nobles County. There, power lines had fallen over onto the interstate due to a storm going through. There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate. (credit: CBS) When the...
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Video: Teen pulled from St. Croix River dies, identified

The beach near where a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the St. Croix River is pictured on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Photo; KSTP/Erik Rognerud. A 17-year-old boy who was pulled from the St. Croix River Thursday has died. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were called to the 2000...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Log jam victim in Grand Forks

On Saturday, around 6 PM, report of a deceased person caught in a log jam, Officers with the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the area of the Pedestrian Bridge, near the north boat landing. On arrival, Officers confirmed what a witness had reported and began a recovery process...
GRAND FORKS, ND
mprnews.org

Communities in northern Minnesota seek volunteers as flood waters rise

Small northern Minnesota communities are preparing for more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts in the coming days. In Kabetogama Township, near Voyageurs National Park, Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood. Most docks are under water now at...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Body of missing woman believed found in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. - Searchers say they believe the body of a missing woman has been found. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says, just after 9 am Friday, a citizen in a canoe reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp. The body is believed to be that of Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol and was discovered next to the primary area being searched. The Sheriff's Office says it does not know if recent severe weather contributed to finding the body now.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Worker killed in skid loader accident was 23-year-old apprentice lineman

A Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worker killed in a worksite accident earlier this week was a 23-year-old apprentice lineman working to become a journeyman electrician. Tanner Dosch, originally from Rosemount, was living in Belle Plaine at the time of his death, according to his obituary. Dosch was a graduate of Rosemount High School and Dakota County Technical College.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Accidental Discharge’ Of Gun Leaves 1 Hurt In Edina

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Edina are investigating after an accidental shooting Saturday evening left one person injured. Authorities in the suburb south of Minneapolis say officers were initially called on a report of a drive-by shooting around 5:20 p.m. on the 6200 block of France Avenue South. At the scene, officers determined the shooting was not a drive-by but an “accidental discharge of a weapon.” Police say the victim was brought to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not specified. The incident remains under investigation.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
